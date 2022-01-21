Alexis Gutiérrez says goodbye to Cruz Azul and approaches Chivas de Guadalajara

The offensive midfielder will arrive on loan for one year and will be presented with CD Tapatío, but he could also play under Michel Leaño.

Chivas de Guadalajara and Cruz Azul have approached positions in this transfer market. Two of the most popular teams in the country entered into negotiations for one of the most notorious exchanges in recent years in Liga MX. Roberto Alvarado, Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga They paved the way… but not everything seems to end there.

And it is that after that three-way exchange, both clubs have sat down again to negotiate for Alexis Gutierrez. The young player, and who is a youth squad of the Flock, has spent years condemned to ostracism in the cement box in which neither Robert Dante Siboldi and Juan Reynoso They have offered him playing minutes.

From there, Akron thought of ‘Guti’ as an alternative for CD Tapatío, a Chivas subsidiary in the MX Expansion League. However, his case is reminiscent of that of Paolo Yrizar, striker who was presented with great fanfare for the team directed by Ricardo Cadena but who was later enrolled in the troop of Michel Leano.

With 21 years old, Gutiérrez is eligible to ‘go up’ in category if requested by the first team. Yesterday the rumor began to spread of his coming to Guadalajara lands, and it was the player himself who this Thursday posted a message on his social networks that sounds like a farewell.

In his personal Instagram account, he uploaded a photo from a plane with various emoticons of handymen saying goodbye, which suggests a see you later? to Mexico City before arriving in Guadalajara and defending -for the second time- the red and white shirt.