Alicia Machado “had horns” | Showbiz 123

Frances Licet

The former beauty queen Alicia Machado He told the reason why he ended up with the actor Robert Roman after having faced a tremendous scandal and also revealed that he felt very bad due to the criticism he received about the relationship through social networks.

This was announced by the interpreter in an interview on the program windowing and it is that Machado said that her daughter was being quite affected by gossip and rumors in which people said that Roberto was unfaithful to Alicia.

In this sense, the model commented that the teenager is going through a stage in which she needs support from her mother and for this reason she has decided to focus on her. It should be remembered that Alicia Machado was the winner of the reality show The show The House of the famous, program in which he met his sweetheart.

On the other hand, Machado revealed that he will take his daughter on tour for his new project in the United States, which is a play based on the problems of being recognized to be a successful person, since this brings envy and does not allow living. a normal life.

But nevertheless, Alicia Machado She commented that she is determined to find true love and does not lose hope of having a stable relationship with a good man who understands that her daughter will always be a priority.