Amid tension in Europe, Iran, Russia and China hold a joint naval exercise in the Indian Ocean

Iranian state television said 11 of the country’s ships were joined by three Russian ships, including a destroyer, and two Chinese ships (Iranian Army/WANA).

Amid tensions in Europe over the growing threat of an invasion of Ukraine, Iran, Russia and China launched a joint naval drill in the Indian Ocean on Friday with the aim of bolstering security at sea, Iranian state media reported.

Iranian state television said that 11 of the country’s ships were joined by three Russian ships, including a destroyer, and two Chinese ships. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards were also participating with smaller boats and helicopters.

The report said that the maneuvers would cover some 17,000 square kilometers, or about 6,500 square miles, in the northern part of the Indian Ocean, and they would include night fighting, rescue operations and firefighting drills.

Later that day, the television showed images of a group of boats sailing in a row and said that a total of 20 ships participated in the drill. It also showed excerpts from machine gun practice in the dark, daytime exercises, Iranian and Russian marines repelling onto the deck of a ship, and other videos.

Iran has been holding regular military exercises in recent months (Iranian Army/WANA)

This is the third joint naval drill by the three countries since 2019. It coincided with a recent visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Russia that ended on Thursday.

“Improving bilateral relations between Tehran and Moscow will improve the security of the region and the international arena.Raisi said upon returning from Russia on Friday, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Tehran has sought to step up military cooperation with Beijing and Moscow. amid regional tensions with the United States. Visits to Iran by Russian and Chinese naval representatives have also increased in recent years.

Iran has been holding regular military exercises in recent months, as attempts to revive its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers fail.

Russia is also at odds with the United States and the West over neighboring Ukraine, where it has sent some 100,000 soldiers that Washington, Kiev and their allies fear will be used to invade the country.

The report said the exercises would cover some 17,000 square kilometers, or about 6,500 square miles (Iranian Army/WANA)

Russia announced on Thursday extensive naval maneuvers in multiple areas involving most of its naval potential, more than 140 warships and more than 60 aircraft, which will last until February. The exercises will be in the Black Sea, the Mediterranean, the Northeast Atlantic and the Pacific Ocean, in addition to the joint exercise with Iran in the Indian Ocean.

The head of the Navy, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, will direct naval games in January and February in which he will participate a thousand military equipment.

The objective of the maneuvers is “the defense of Russian national interests on the seas” and also “the fight against military threats” for the country.

They specified that Russian ships and planes will be exercised both in the territorial waters as in the international, and separate maneuvers will also be carried out from the Mediterranean Sea to the North Y Okhotsk, to the Pacific Ocean and the northeastern part of the Atlantic.

About, six large landing ships of the Russian Northern and Baltic Fleets have already departed from the port of Baltisk (Russian enclave of Kaliningrad) heading to the Mediterranean.

Coinciding with this announcement, Russian marine infantry units arrived in Belarus yesterday for the “Allied Determination-2022” exercises.

These exercises, The US considered “worrying”as they take place near the ukrainian border, they intend to inspect the capabilities of the Russian and Belarusian rapid reaction forces at four airfields and five military sites.

(With information from AP)

Keep reading:

Washington authorized Baltic countries to send US weapons to Ukraine

Joe Biden predicted that Russia will invade Ukraine and warned Putin that “it will be a disaster” for his country