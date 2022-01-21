Analyst points to a cryptocurrency that could break out soon with the potential to double its value

The Polkadot cryptocurrency is capable of reversing its current downtrend within two weeks and reaching a value of 45 dollars in the short term, says digital currency expert Justin Bennett.

The forecast assumes that the price of the coin will jump more than 100% from the current level, from $21.8, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Thus, the cryptocurrency will enter the bullish phase after moving away from the support level found at $20, the expert specifies on his YouTube channel.

The probability of growth is high since the token chart shows the pattern of falling wedge, a sign of a possible rally and the beginning of a bullish phase.

“We also have the market in a macro uptrend, so I have reason to believe it’s more likely to break to the upside than the downside,” Bennett said, predicting the trend reversal for the second week of February or before.

The rise will initially point at 32, then at 38 and 45 dollars, believes the analyst.

“Finally, later this year we will get a move into this resistance zone [de 65 dólares]”, the expert points out in his graph.

Currently, the token is in the 10th place by market capitalization, located at 21,615 million dollars. Last November, the currency registered the historical maximum of its value, of 55 dollars per unit.

Polkadot is a system that connects different blockchains and allows them to interact. The main objective of the project is to create a unified and borderless financial space within the framework of a ‘multiblockchain‘.