Ancelotti’s reaction after advancing in the Copa del Rey with suffering and what he said about Hazard

2022-01-20

Carlo Ancelotti he left the Manuel Martínez Valero Stadium relieved after the Real Madrid won the pass to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, after beating in extra time the elche with a bit of hazard (1-2). The Italian saw his team on the ropes and expressed his discontent with the Spanish football schedule.

Real Madrid brings out the caste to come back to Elche in the Copa del Rey

hazard

“He and Isco have won the match. It has a meaning. Maybe they should play more. The past is the past. I can count on them, I know that. It is the game that has made me happiest. I have an extraordinary template. His professionalism is there. The relationship is with the people who play football”.

Nerves

“I told them that it could be very long, that you had to be ready for everything. You had to be ready for everyone.”

He stayed with 10 men

“The character of this squad has come out.”