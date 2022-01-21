Ancelotti’s reaction after advancing in the Copa del Rey with suffering and what he said about Hazard

2022-01-20
Carlo Ancelotti he left the Manuel Martínez Valero Stadium relieved after the Real Madrid won the pass to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, after beating in extra time the elche with a bit of hazard (1-2). The Italian saw his team on the ropes and expressed his discontent with the Spanish football schedule.
hazard
“He and Isco have won the match. It has a meaning. Maybe they should play more. The past is the past. I can count on them, I know that. It is the game that has made me happiest. I have an extraordinary template. His professionalism is there. The relationship is with the people who play football”.
Nerves
“I told them that it could be very long, that you had to be ready for everything. You had to be ready for everyone.”
He stayed with 10 men
“The character of this squad has come out.”
The two controversial plays
“Marcelo has told me that he does not touch the rival. It was a very difficult decision, like the one at the end. I think it was a clear foul, but they are complicated decisions. I have to believe in my captain, but I didn’t see the replay.”
Marcelo’s performance
“He has delivered in every way. In attack he has generated danger with Vinicius. In defense he has been good. I can count on him.”
Classified to quarters and casualties
“What can I say? The calendar is nonsense. It has to change, the people who do it must wake up.”