Another Mexican to the Yankees! Christian Zazueta Jr. signs with New York





Marco Montoya

PHOTO: Luis Garduño | THIS

The New York Yankees continue to add Mexican talent to their ranks, now it’s about the pitcher Christian Zazueta Jr. who put on the jacket of the Bronx Bombers as your new prospect.

WE RECOMMEND YOU: Sergio Mitre, former Yankees player, guilty of femicide: the account of the case

The now former player of the Red Devils he has the ability to hit and pitch, however, he made it clear that he will focus on pitching.

In a few words, the pitcher asserted that this agreement “is what I have worked for all my life,” adding that if he had to compare his style with that of any player, it would be Robert Osuna.

This is the third tricolor player that the ninth 27-time MLB champion recruits in this period of international signings, the Academy graduate Alfredo Harp Helu joined the streamer Diego Hernandez and the infielder Santiago Gomez.

The performance of Zazueta, who is 17 years old, in the Mexican Winter League (LIM) put him in the eye of Lee Sigman, Scout for the Yankees and who is a key piece in the signing of foreign players.

Among the qualities of the player, he expressed: «He is a command pitcher, possibly he has four kinds of pitches, we believe that he can throw about five or six miles faster, he can develop more speed, he reminds me of Giovanny Gallegos«.

Christian Zazueta saw action in the Mexican Winter League with the @DevilsRojosMX and it was one of the surprises of the tournament 🔝⚾🇲🇽 The pitcher celebrated his signing with the Manhattan Mulos accompanied by his family🙌💯 🎥: @MarcoATM16 📲https://t.co/4erib8fiE2 pic.twitter.com/gLH0Vy4PEJ — This online (@estoenlinea) January 21, 2022

Christian he was the ERA champion in the LIM’s return season, in 18 innings he left an average of 3.50.

Zazueta He expressed that he trusts that he will be able to develop in the branches: «Maintaining my control is the main thing, I hope to improve my pitching, developing myself in the USA and the Dominican Republic, I am sure that they will help me grow».

Even though the Big leagues are on strike, that does not prevent the 30 teams from being strengthened with foreign players for their branches, more than 20 Mexicans have managed to get a contract in search of fulfilling their dream of reaching the highest level.

“This type of signature is vital for our baseball, that speaks of what is happening in Mexico, it is betting and growing, today it turns to see the Mexican ball,” said Jorge del Valle, sports manager of the scarlet.

Receive via WhatsApp all our sports news, send the word ALTA in this link

🔊Listen to our podcast🔊