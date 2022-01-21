Another police officer shot in New York managed to protect his colleagues; There are three cases in the already violent year 2022

NYPD Detective Dominick Libretti was shot in Staten Island yesterday during a drug bust, but still wounded managed to use a ballistic shield to save himself and his team, authorities said.

Libretti was shot by Nelson Pizarro (39), a suspect with seven arrests who violently burst through a bedroom door and fired “numerous shots” inside a building on Rockne Street near Ellwood Avenue, in Heartland Village, around 6 a.m. yesterday, he said. New York Post.

Detective Libretti suffered a possible “career-ending injury”police said. Its about third NYPD police officer who has been shot in the short time that has elapsed in the already violent year 2022.

Yesterday the president of the Detective Endowment Association (DEA), Paul DiGiacomo criticized recent violence and state crime laws in NY. “Because there are so many guns on the street and the policies in place with bail reform they are not working, the people of the city are not safe,” he told reporters. “And I ask the governor, the leader of the Senate and the assembly to fix the laws that they broke to keep the people of this city safe.”

Libretti, a 10-year police veteran who has “received numerous medals and accolades” and he had never fired his gun on the job before. The new one Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell praised the detective like a hero at a press conference yesterday hours after he was injured.

“Even with a serious leg wound, bleeding so much that his teammates had to apply immediate pressure to stem the blood loss, he held a ballistic shield in front of his team to protect them from gunfire,” the police chief said. He was taken to Staten Island University North Hospital in stable condition.

Police were executing a search warrant at that residence when Pizarro, who was not the target of the warrant, opened fire, authorities said. The subject of the search for sale of a controlled substance was Anthony Marshall (40), who was also arrested at the scene.

A 12-year-old girl was present in the apartment during the shooting.. Two women were also arrested. said NYPD Detective Chief James Essig.