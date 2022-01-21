Antonio Brown assures that there is nothing wrong with his mental health

Brown maintains that Arians kicked him off the field and that’s why he left, not because there is something wrong with him

TAMPA, Fla. — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown noted that his recent outburst on the bench against the New York Jets that resulted in his firing from the Buccaneers, and previous incidents in which he was involved , have been miscategorized as “mental health problems”.

On a visit to “I Am Athletes” and that it will be published in its entirety on January 24, Brown tells the former wide receiver of the NFL, Brandon Marshall, who does not suffer from mental health problems.

“Everyone had a different way of reacting to what happened to me. And it’s all based on where you’re from, how you feel, and no one will really know, regardless of who you are,” Brown mused. “The thing about football players, mental health and CTE is this: These guys are willing to do whatever it takes to make some gain. But in the midst of those gains, along that journey, they’re being mistreated, there are a lot of things that happened that may not have been handled correctly.”

“And then you start your run high. It’s like a roller coaster. You go up, and then as soon as you go down, everyone is gone. If everyone is worried about mental health, because whenever something just happens it’s like, ‘Oh, he’s crazy, there’s something wrong with his mental health,'” Brown asked.. “There is nothing wrong with my mental health. Someone told me: ‘Get out of here’. I’m not passive-aggressive.”

Brown and his attorney Sean Burstin they claimed the Bucs tried to mislabel his outburst as a mental health issue and wanted Brown to get counseling. Brown claims that his ankle was too injured to play and that Arians told him to leave the field.

Since the Buccaneers released him earlier this month, Brown has focused on his music career and rehabbing his ankle.which will require surgery. He indicated that he wants to continue playing football next year. He released a music single, “Pit Not the Palace”. He appeared on the court for a Brooklyn Nets-Memphis Grizzlies game two weeks ago. He has participated in photo shoots and associated with his friends Kanye West, Floyd Mayweather and Madonna.

However, in the past, he acknowledged seeking mental health treatment. His father, Eddie Brown, told Jeremy Fowler from ESPN that Brown was in therapy after he was released by the New England Patriots in 2019, which coincided with two sexual assault allegations.

Brown has also indicated that he supports mental health treatment. In an interview with ESPN in February 2020, Brown was asked if he needed mental help, to which he replied, “We all need mental help.”

At that time, the circumstances of Brown’s life were different. He had been arrested and charged with felony burglary and assault charges. The mother of three of his children, Chelsie Kyriss, posted on Instagram at the time that she and her children were focused on building a new life “free from impulsive, reckless and unhealthy behaviors.” He added that his hope is that Brown “will get help and seek much-needed mental health treatment so that he can be the father all of his children need and deserve.”

He and Kyriss came to terms, and she and her children were present when Brown and the Bucs defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Brown had also undergone anger management counseling and had his probation terminated a year early for good behavior. On numerous occasions prior to his departure from the Bucs, both general manager Jason Licht and head coach Bruce Arians described him as a “model citizen”.

Arians said of his departure: “Yes, it was very difficult. I wish him the best. I hope that if he needs help he will get it. It’s very difficult because I care about him.”