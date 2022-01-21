Anuel AA fills his new love with flowers and stuffed animals | entertainment

There is love in the air!

The urban music singer, Anuel AA – whose first name is Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago – and the Dominican Yailin, increasingly fuel the rumors of a new romance by overflowing with details such as teddy bears and hundreds of red roses.

According to a video posted yesterday, Wednesday on the Instagram account of the so-called “The most viral” and to the rhythm of the song “Eres todo para mi” by Ana Gabriel, the Dominican shows the details that the Puerto Rican sent her to a clinic of Santo Domingo where she is being held after cosmetic surgery, according to local media reports.

“Speechless, thank you for making me so happy in such a short time Emma,” the artist wrote in gratitude for the gesture accompanied by three emojis.

In the video you can see a letter that the Puerto Rican wrote that says “I love you, AA.”

Likewise, the ragpicker responded to the message with several emojis of faces with hearts, a face with the eyes of hearts, among others, where he accompanied him by saying “more mine than yours.”

In April of last year, the ragpicker and the Colombian singer Karol G announced their separation after three years of relationship.

Are these romance rumors true? Only time will tell.

But who is Yailin “The most viral”?

Her first name is Jorgina Guillermo Díaz, known in the world of urban music, “Yailin La más viral” is a 21-year-old girl born in the sister country, the Dominican Republic.

In addition to being a singer, the interpreter of “Who robs me?” -famous song in the TikTok publication- comes from a family where there are doctors and before being a singer the young woman had planned to study medicine, according to international media reports.

In 2019, he began his musical career by signing with the Akino Mundial Music label, beginning to record several songs such as: “Booty”, “Rico”, and “Algo Que Enamora”.