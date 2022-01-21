Anuel AA: his new girlfriend was hospitalized for this reason

The singer Anuel AA 29 years old, ended his relationship with the Colombian singer Carol G a year ago. All the fans of the acclaimed couple were very excited about a reconciliation but they just lost hope because they saw him with another woman.

Anuel AA and Karol G. Source: Terra Archive

The artist born in Puerto Rico has recently been seen in the company of the urban artist Yaiilin, the most viral. This 21-year-old Dominican singer has a great talent for music but also an unforgettable figure, which is why she exploded worldwide with her songs in 2019.

Related news

Anuel AA and Yailin. Source: Terra archive

Rumors have been going around for weeks that Anuel AA he had started a new romantic relationship with Yaiilin. The singers were seen in recent days in various entertainment centers in the Dominican Republic without confirming or denying whether the relationship was beyond the professional.

Source: Instagram Yaiilin

However, the artist uploaded a publication to her Instagram account with which she would confirm the news “Speechless, thank you for making me so happy in such a short time Enmaaa”, she wrote yaiilin. The video shows how he receives some flowers and teddy bears that the Puerto Rican sent him to the Santo Domingo clinic, where he is recovering from cosmetic surgery.

This would not be the first gift of Anuel to the Dominican A few days ago, the artist showed herself on her social networks with some luxurious jewelry that would have a value of 100,000 dollars, which is presumed to have been from the Puerto Rican. TO yaiilin He has also been seen in several reggaeton concerts.