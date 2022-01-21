Assets to enter (and win) the metaverse

What is the metaverse? The word metaverse is made up of Meta (beyond), and verse (universe), so it would come to mean something beyond the Universe.

The metaverse is a digital realm. It is like an extension of the real world, being a virtual world in which we connect through a series of devices that will make us feel and believe that we are really inside it, interacting with all its elements.

Some things already exist today, such as augmented reality through glasses and virtual reality, but the metaverse goes further.

The metaverse will be the next Internet, the fusion of virtual reality, augmented reality and extended reality with the real world.

Let’s say that the difference between the Internet of today and the Internet that is to come is that we currently use the Internet and with the metaverse we will find ourselves within the Internet.

Imagine a virtual world, parallel to the real one, where users can create their own lives. A world in which you can choose your name, physical appearance, skills, virtues, profession. A world in which you can have social relationships and a job or profession. In short, a world that will be a mix between a social network and a video game.

And when will that come? Well, Facebook (NASDAQ:) estimates that within 5-10 years it will be fully developed.

But does the metaverse have a future? Well yes, and a lot. In fact, Bloomberg Intelligence estimates that the size of the Metaverse market will reach $800 billion by 2024, and Zuckerberg expects the metaverse to generate millions of dollars, create thousands of creator jobs, and reach 1 billion users within the decade.

There are two very interesting ways to invest in the metaverse:

* One is through the Roundhill Ball Metaverse (NYSE:) ETF (META) which manages $906 million and holds 44 publicly traded companies, an ETF designed to give investors exposure to the sector as it has stocks of cloud computing, gaming and social media companies.

* Another alternative is with eToro who announced the launch of a metaverse themed investment portfolio, a metaverse stock and crypto asset investment portfolio. The minimum initial investment is $500. Its approach is passive investment and without management fees. The recommended investment horizon is long term.

Regarding companies to invest, the list is big. But there are some companies that are giants and in this sector they are going to have a lot to say about it and they will have a very considerable weight. For example:

– One is Facebook, which actually changed its name to Meta in a clear statement of intent. Monthly active users grew 6% year-over-year to 2.91 billion in Q3 2021. The company has 10,000 people working on augmented reality projects and poised $10 billion annually in metaverse-related investments.

– Microsoft (NASDAQ:) will transform its Teams online meeting service into an advance to the metaverse, since it will not be necessary to be present because everything will be with avatars and it would look like cartoons. Additionally, its cloud drive allows companies to use the metaverse to make predictions about initiatives they are launching in the physical world.

– Nvidia (NASDAQ:) manufactures chips and semiconductors and will greatly help the industry through its processing power. It will be a key player in the sector.

– Apple (NASDAQ:): would take advantage of the metaverse by manufacturing extended reality devices in the coming years.

– Disney (NYSE:) has even announced that it plans to make a metaverse of theme parks.

– Roblox (NYSE:) has already created its own metaverse in its video game. The company allows users to create block-based worlds and games without the need to know how to code. In the third quarter, the platform had 47.3 million daily active users and revenue increased 102% year-on-year to $509.3 million.

– Unity Software (NYSE:): is well positioned to benefit from the proliferation of the metaverse. It is a software provider that helps developers create, run, and monetize games and content on a variety of platforms, ranging from phones and consoles to PCs and virtual reality.

– Zynga (NASDAQ:): The leader in mobile games will be another big beneficiary as it is a leader in games and will greatly help its metaverse content to dominate the market. Its partnership with Snap (NYSE:) should allow Zynga to make its metaverses very popular.

Others would be: Autodesk (NASDAQ:) (digital design), Activision (NASDAQ:) (video games), ASML (AS:) (semiconductors) Qualcomm (NASDAQ:) (semiconductors), Seagate (NASDAQ:) (physical storage and cloud) , Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:) (semiconductors), Shopify (NYSE:) (online trading), TSMC (semiconductors)

Regarding cryptocurrencies, will help develop this universe, because with them you can make transactions in those worlds. There would be the classic ones like , , but also others that are used by each of the different digital worlds, for example , OVR and (Sandbox).