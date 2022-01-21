Athletic vs Barcelona: Xavi: “We have two wars left: the Europa League and LaLiga”

Xavi Hernández has broken down the performance of his men in the defeat against Athletic, in San Mamés, in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. The Catalan coach has openly acknowledged the superiority of the Basque team.

Game

“They have beaten us by intensity, we have to win the duels, the second moves, the strategies… Athletic was excellent, tidy… I think Athletic played a great game. It has cost us to progress. We have tried. They They defended with great intensity. They have been superior in the duels. I have seen a very strong Athletic. We have fought until the end. We are out of the Cup. These are hard days, but there is no other choice but to work and believe in the project. We have to recover mentally from the defeat in the Super Cup and this one. But we have to think about LaLiga and the Europa League. Everything works out for us. The results don’t come”.

shortcomings

“We have not imposed our game. They went from one side to another. We have lacked patience. In some moments, they have imposed themselves on us. But we have competed and we have made a great effort. But it takes its toll on us. It is a difficult day to digest. There is another war in Vitoria this weekend”.

Step back

“I don’t like the word failure. And if it is a failure, let it be to learn. Let’s learn from mistakes. We have two wars left: the Europa League and LaLiga. We have fought until the end. I have to congratulate Atheltic, in many moments they have been better. They are very well organized. It is a very tough rival”.

penalty

“I don’t know if it is, and I’m not going to value it. I don’t value the referee’s work. I don’t gain anything from it.”

injured

“Pedri doesn’t seem to have anything important. Ansu was affected. We’ll see the extent of the discomfort tomorrow, when they do the tests. We’ll also see Jordi Alba…”.

Dembele

“I don’t think it affected it. It’s a club decision. We’re all united. We don’t make unilateral decisions.”

Jordi Alba

“Like the entire defense, with Inañi and Nico Williams, Sancet, Raúl García… the team has suffered in general. It had discomfort. It wanted to continue. It has a great commitment. Jordi Alba has suffered and we have all suffered”.