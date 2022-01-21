Bill Gates talks about telecommuting in the future | Innovation

The Billionaire and founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, It has stood out in recent years for its predictions about life in a more technological future. The businessman considers that, in a few years, work meetings will be, for the most part, remote.

(See: Microsoft buys Activision and bets on video games).

In one of his posts on his personal blog, GatesNotes, the tycoon confessed the difficulties he experienced during 2021. There he stressed that, when he founded Microsoft, he never thought that computers will become the only means of connection with the world as it happened in times of isolation.

“We have all had to adjust to a ‘new normal’, although its appearance is different for each person. For me, the result has been a year spent mostly onlineGates wrote.

In his account, he says that he spent a long time without any face-to-face social interaction. Today, your social life is still much more digital than it used to be.

(Also: Five Bill Gates Predictions for 2022.)

“It has never been clearer that tackling big problems requires people to work together across borders and sectors,” he said.

For Gates, the pandemic increased the telecommunications revolution and its impact will be undeniable for ‘coworking’.

“ANDn the next two or three years, I think most virtual meetings will leave behind 2D camera image grids, what I call the ‘Hollywood Squares model’. I know that probably due to the Metaverse and its 3D space, this will be done with digital avatars.“, detailed

It has never been clearer that tackling big problems requires people to work together across borders and sectors. SHARE ON TWITTER

From your company you already think of a virtual metaverse with the merger of Microsoft and Mesh that is in Gates’ plans.

“The idea is that an avatar will eventually be used to meet people in a virtual space that replicates a room with other people.Gates added.

There is even talk of needing a kit that includes: virtual reality glasses, movement awareness gloves and technology to accurately reproduce expressions, body language and voice quality.

(Keep reading: HP puts into operation new Technology Center in Tumaco).

“Most people don’t have these tools yet, which will slow them down a bit,” the billionaire said. For this reason, the philanthropist assured that he is going to launch a kit that allows complement the user’s webcam to play an avatar using 2D technology.

BRIEFCASE