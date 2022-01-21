Bill Murray improvised a concert in New York to promote his new project and surprised his fans

The city of New York It has the magic of generating unique moments. On this occasion, one of them starred Bill Murray with an impromptu recital in full Washington Square Park. The reason? promote your new project that can be seen in theaters. Many of those who walked through the place despite the cold they were surprised and did not hesitate to record the moment. The videos quickly went viral.

The presentation occurred on January 19 when the actor from The Groundhog Day arrived at the famous park and began to sing the song “I Feel Pretty”. ANDl 71 year old comedians had his usual accompanists for the show, the cellist Jan Vogler, the violinist Mira Wang and the pianist Vanessa Pérez. Afterwards, she recited “Dog” by beat poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti.

The quartet abruptly ended the recital after Murray told the audience that a problem occurred: “The police say we have to turn off the microphones. We are going to destroy this place!”

Bill Murray is about to premiere a play

The brief concert had as its main objective to promote Murray’s new work. New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization, the documentary that debuted at Cannes in 2021 and where the star performs songs and poems in a concert held in 2018 at the Acropolis of Athens It is precisely the material that can be seen in theaters from February 2, precisely on Groundhog Day.

the documentarian Nicholas Heller he was present at the performance in the park and recounted that a friend of Murray’s had approached him the day before to ask him to record the moment on video. “Bill was as nice and down to earth as you’d expect.. There aren’t many major celebrities who would do something like that. People were so excited to see it,” she expressed.

Bill Murray surprised people in the middle of the street with a concert in New York

As reported by the site Page SixAlso present in the crowd of spectators were journalist and host Carole Radziwill and Karen Duffy, producer of Murray’s upcoming documentary.

Days before the presentation, the actor of Ghostbusters appeared in KTLA 5 with cellist Jan Vogler. There, the duo discussed their musical talents while promoting New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization. I saw him singing the jungle book and I saw him reciting poetry at a poetry gala and I thought ‘wow, he can sing! He can recite poetry. I can play the cello“said the musician.

Bill Murray during a photo session for the film “The French Dispatch” in Cannes. Brynn Anderson – AP

In that sense, he added: “We involved Mira and Vanessa and put together the music, the songs, the literature and the poetry, and then we started touring.” Murray, for his part, explained that he joined the project after experiencing what it was like to work with the band, humorously revealing: “I like to sing in the shower”.

The actor recently appeared in the latest Wes Anderson movies The French Dispatch Y Ghostbusters: Afterlife. And, although it is confirmed for the next installment of the franchise Ant-Man and the Wasp by Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly fans were shocked to learn recently that it won’t be his first time in the Marvel universeas he lent his voice to the Human Torch of the Fantastic four on a short-lived radio show based on the heroes in 1975