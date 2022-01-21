billionaire meme threatens industry cohesion

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX, a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange offering products not available to US brokers, at the Hong Kong offices on May 26, 2021. (Lam Yik Fei /The New York Times).

“You are not the owner of ‘web3’. Venture capital investors and their limited partners do.”

Jack Dorsey tweeted this veiled affront in late December, shortly after resigning as head of Twitter to focus on getting his bitcoin ambitions back on track. This tweet, which was an attack on the power venture capitalists and their limited partners have as they try to reorganize the internet around blockchain technology, an initiative known as web3, soon sparked a public feud between the members of the Silicon Valley ruling class. The dispute over what many herald as the next stage of the technological revolution has led to increasingly harsh positions. Elon Musk is with Dorsey; Marc Andreessen is his enemy.

According to its supporters, the web3 revolution promises the democratization of commerce and information by building a better internet on networks of blockchains: the distributed ledger systems that form the basis of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. In theory, it could cut out traditional monitors and middlemen and allow users to transact directly and have a greater stake in the programs they use.

But Dorsey has another perspective. “You will never evade your incentives,” he continued in his post on the participation of venture capital investors on the web3. “In the end, it is a centralized entity with another label.”

If you find these messages disconcerting and wonder what’s at stake, you’re not alone. These billionaires are talking about the future of the internet, a tool we all use, in a new language few of us understand. Let’s crack the code.

What is the problem?

First, members of the tech industry are divided on what web3 means and whether it matters.

I don’t think it’s that easy to define”, acknowledged Sam Bankman-Fried, the billionaire founder of FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange platform, in trying to offer a simple explanation. “I think a lot of people see in her what they want to see”, he added.

In short, web3 is an internet that works with the so-called economy of tokens, which are digital units of cryptocurrencies, and in web3, developers and users have common economic interests and everyone can earn digital money. Users benefit directly from their contributions: for example, creativity, games, interactions or deposits. They can also help lead community-run futuristic companies, where they can vote on decisions with tokens created by that particular project.

Its supporters claim that these innovations will change the way companies are formed and run. A 2022 trends report by the research firm Messari referred to web3 as an “unstoppable force” that will take society “from an internet built on ‘rented land’ with monopoly rulers into an infinite world of new possibilities”. Messari founder Ryan Selkis argues that “the cryptocurrency industry poses a compelling revolution for all monopolies.”

However, it seems that large investors are also attracted to this infinite world. Last year, venture capital investors financed nearly 460 blockchain projects and invested nearly $12.75 billion, up from 155 deals worth $2.75 billion in 2020, according to data. PitchBook Data provided to The New York Times. Additionally, specialized venture capital arms of cryptocurrency exchanges such as Coinbase and FTX are some of the largest traders, compounding concerns about corporate concentration. That means big business increasingly controls decentralized entities that supposedly democratize everything for smaller players.

Before Dorsey’s warning, many people within the cryptocurrency industry grumbled that too big players impeded decentralization and undermined the spirit of democracy.

Andreessen Horowitz, the venture capital firm co-founded by Marc Andreessen, has investments in Compound and Uniswap, two web3 programs that enable lending and borrowing, as well as trading activities. More than 95 percent of the coins used for management on those two platforms are owned by just one percent of token holders, Alexis Goldstein, director of financial policy at progressive think tank Open Markets, said in a statement. recent testimony before the Congressional Joint Economic Committee.

“Although insiders in the cryptocurrency industry promote the ‘democratized’ benefits of digital assets, in reality, the concentrations of money and power in the cryptocurrency industry equal or exceed that of traditional financial markets.”

Why is this conflict so striking?

The escalating battle of sarcasm and memes among billionaires has exposed a fracture in the increasingly lucrative cryptocurrency industry as it tries to convince lawmakers and the general public of its virtues. This industry mystifies and seduces people in equal measure, and its push into mainstream culture has depended on a united front by its powerful promoters.

However, that unity is cracking. In response to Dorsey, Musk, the CEO of Tesla, noted that he could not find web3. Dorsey replied that he was “somewhere between A and Z,” a nod to Andreessen Horowitz, who goes by A16Z.

Marc Andreessen was upset. Andreessen Horowitz has billions of dollars invested in cryptocurrencies and has just formed a lobbying team in Washington to push through policies to ensure his ideas become reality. Marc Andreessen blocked Dorsey on Twitter and posted memes about silencing “bad followers” ​​who give “horrible reviews” and pointed out “bad faith on web3”.

Neither Andreessen Horowitz nor Block, a Dorsey-founded company formerly known as Square, responded to our request for comment.

The cryptocurrency industry has been hoping to build on the success it saw last year. Coinbase had a very successful initial public offering in April. In October, an exchange-traded fund tied to bitcoin futures arrived, enabling cryptocurrency-related investment activities on established trading platforms. In December, six executives spoke at a lower house hearing to highlight the democratizing power of blockchain.

However, for the cryptocurrency industry to truly thrive, policymakers and the public must be captivated by more than their means. They must be convinced that, in addition to speculation and profit, blockchain can be a beneficial tool. Instead, the battle over web3 has drawn people’s attention to the difficulties they face.

What is the big problem?

There have already been cases of dubious activity with some cryptocurrency projects.

For example, there is the case of ICP, the most active cryptocurrency last spring. It is the currency of Internet Computer, a blockchain network that aims to replace cloud computing giants like Amazon and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz. The price spiked amid gushing reports about the token issuance and then crashed dramatically in a matter of weeks. A company that tracks activity on blockchains found that 44 identities associated with project “insiders,” including venture capital investors, deposited more than $2 billion in ICP to cryptocurrency exchanges, transfers that coincided with significant price drops as individual investors struggled to redeem their tokens.

The developer behind Internet Computer denied making the process difficult to benefit insiders. But ICP’s price never recovered and some investors say they have since lost confidence in the project.

In October, Divergence Ventures, the cryptocurrency industry’s venture capital firm, was caught manipulating the system to collect $2.5 million in tokens for users of Ribbon Finance, a project funded by the company. This raised suspicions that he had acted on insider information. The company claimed that it was not the only one cheating.

And now that?

The promoters of the ideologically divided web3 have been working to seduce legislators. Venture capital investors are pushing policy proposals aimed at convincing authorities to accept web3. Supporters of this revolution, like Selkis of Messari, have drawn up lists of politicians to support. But it still seems that the movement lacks a united front.

The debate Dorsey sparked last month has continued online, though Dorsey has apparently begun to turn his attention elsewhere. On Thursday, he opened a bitcoin legal defense fund for developers facing “legal issues,” noting that Block would be involved in bitcoin mining.

Andreessen Horowitz’s policy team has been exploring options beyond Washington, issuing proposals to leaders around the world on how to become “web3 republics.”

However, the cryptocurrency industry is not the only thing that tech billionaires think about.

Bankman-Fried, the founder of the FTX exchange platform, contributed about $5 million to Biden’s campaign during the last election and claimed to have already made “several donations” to midterm campaigns. You are not considering exercising your significant economic power on behalf of web3. His goal is rather to “help in the pandemic,” he said.

“I think a lot of easy conclusions are being drawn right now, in some cases where people just say, ‘Sure, everything will be better in the land of web3,’” he reflected. “And I don’t know… some things will be. But you can’t assume that just saying the word web3 will make things better.”

