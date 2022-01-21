Bob Saget’s wife shares her last conversation with the actor

Between tears and beautiful memories, the wife of the late actor Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo, was honest before the cameras of the program Today on NBC, where she shared her last conversation with him.

“I think I said ‘I love you so much’ and he said ‘I love you so much’ and then I said ‘I can’t wait to see you tomorrow,'” she recounted in her first televised interview.

The blogger specified that the last moment she spoke with Saget was by phone. The comedian was also in Florida as part of his tour I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour.

“He was on his way home, or on his way back to his hotel, and he told me what a wonderful show he had, and how amazing it was,” Rizzo said. “And he was happy and he loved what he was doing,” he said. “It made him so happy just making people laugh.”

Report details moment Bob Saget was found dead in Florida Bob Saget’s death hurts among his colleagues and fans Comedian Bob Saget dies

The couple met through Instagram six years ago.

“He valued every second we spent together,” she mentioned. “That’s why this is so heartbreaking.”

Saget was found dead in a room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando on January 9. He was 65 years old.

His body was face up on the bed with no signs of trauma. There were also no signs of crime and the room was in order. The actor had his left arm across his chest and his right arm on the bed when officers and paramedics entered the room.

The cause of his death remains under investigation.