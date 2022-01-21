‘Bolillo’ Gómez announces the call for Honduras for games against Canada, El Salvador and the United States

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
The coach of Honduras, Hernán ‘Bolillo’ Gómez, has provided this Friday the official call for the matches of the triple FIFA date of the Octagonal Final of the Concacaf to be played in January and February.
‘Bolillo’ Gómez summoned 26 soccer players for the duels he will play at the Olympic stadium against Canada and El Salvador on January 27 and 30, respectively, and on February 2 against the United States.
The list highlights the call of eight legionnaires, as well as the absence of Deiby Flores, Alex López and Andy Najar.
The Colombian coach was surprised by summoning Cristian Sacaza, a player from Honduras Progreso. He also called up Wisdom Quayé and Devron García, both from Real España. The first was on the list for the friendly against Colombia, but he fell out because he did not have the complete vaccination schedule and the second was summoned as an emergency to sign a game.
THE CALL FOR HONDURAS:
GOALKEEPERS: Luis López (Real Spain), Edrick Menjívar (Olimpia) and Roberto López (Vida).
DEFENSES: Maynor Figueroa (without team), Denil Maldonado (Motagua), Wisdom Quayé (Real Spain), Omar Elvir (Motagua), Franklin Flores (Real Spain), Devron García (Real Spain), Marcelo Santos (Motagua) and Allans Vargas (Marathon ).
MIDFIELDERS: Kervin Arriaga (Marathon), Juan Ángel Delgado (Motagua), Edwin Rodríguez (Olimpia), Jorge Álvarez (Olimpia), Diego Rodríguez (Motagua), Cristian Sacaza (Honduras Progreso), Kevin López (Communications – Guatemala), Alfredo Mejía (Levadiakos – Greece), Bryan Acosta (Colorado Rapids – United States).
FORWARDS: Alberth Elis (Girondins de Bordeaux – France), Romell Quioto (CF Montreal – Canada), Antony Lozano (Cádiz – Spain), Brayan Moya (Olimpia), Bryan Róchez (CD Nacional – Portugal) and Jonathan Rubio (Coimbra Academic – Portugal ).