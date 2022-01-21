‘Bolillo’ Gómez announces the call for Honduras for games against Canada, El Salvador and the United States

The coach of Honduras, Hernán ‘Bolillo’ Gómez, has provided this Friday the official call for the matches of the triple FIFA date of the Octagonal Final of the Concacaf to be played in January and February.

‘Bolillo’ Gómez summoned 26 soccer players for the duels he will play at the Olympic stadium against Canada and El Salvador on January 27 and 30, respectively, and on February 2 against the United States.

The list highlights the call of eight legionnaires, as well as the absence of Deiby Flores, Alex López and Andy Najar.