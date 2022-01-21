Brandon plays down threats from Figueiredo | News from Mexico

TO Brandon Moreno (19-5-2) didn’t even tickle the strategies of Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2-1) at the press conference prior to UFC 270.

“Who is afraid of you? Slimy” he said followed by a laugh in one of the moments that the Flyweight Champion starred during the event at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Tomorrow night will meet the octagon at the Honda Center, but yesterday they saw each other again for the first time in an open UFC event since that night where Moreno became the first Mexican to win a division.

The ‘God of War’ tried to get on his nerves by interrupting him Between each answer, he referred to his training with Henry Cejudo with a double reason: Cut off his head and take revenge, change his nickname from ‘Killer Baby’ to ‘Cry Baby’ and stated that he would go to Mexico with the money earned from the fight.

Do you really think all of that is working? Moreno told him in a mocking tone. “I don’t need to do it, I know you’re good”, added the Tijuana native.

During the next interventions of the challenger, Brandon made gestures that reflected that he was bored listening to him, He even pointed out to the Brazilian that he could not memorize his speeches and be forced to read them on the cell phone.

For its part, Figueiredo said he liked the role he was playing in this fight. “I have to cut off the head of the good boy, of the hero, of course I will”, he mentioned and the general reaction of the fans was to boo him.

Brandon Moreno commented that one of his biggest challenges is defending his belt to make it clear that his motivation is at its peak. “I have never seen it as something personal (against Figueiredo)” he clarified.

Too remembered that he is a happy and kind guy all the time, but when it comes time to fight he transforms. “There’s a reason he’s the Baby Killer, you don’t want to find him,” he concluded.