Brooklyn Woman Arrested for Spitting on 8-Year-Old Boy in Hate Crime – NBC New York

What you should know

  • A Brooklyn woman is in custody after she allegedly yelled anti-Semitic slurs and spat at an 8-year-old boy who was with two other children on a Brooklyn street last week, authorities say.
  • Christina Darling, 21, was arrested on charges of aggravated stalking as a hate crime, endangering the welfare of a child and being threatening, the NYPD’s hate crimes unit tweeted Friday.
  • The boy was standing in front of a building on Avenue P around 12:30 pm on Jan. 14 when Darling allegedly approached him and the other boys and made hateful comments. She spat on the 8-year-old before running off, police said.

The incident made global headlines, with the American Jewish Committee publicly calling on the New York City Police Department to launch a hate crime investigation.

