Buccaneers have 12 players on injured list to face Rams

In the run-up to the 2022 NFL Playoffs Divisional Round game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have 12 of Tom Brady’s teammates on the injured list to face the Los Angeles Rams.

The weekend of the games 2022 NFL Playoffs Divisional Round is getting closer and one of the most attractive duels will be between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams. However, the Bucs Tom Brady and company do not arrive as they would like due to a list of injured that worries.

On the eve of the Buccaneers vs. Rams that will be played on Sunday, January 23 at 3:00 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium, the Bucs’ injury report will be updated daily and until Thursday, January 20, it has 12 Brady teammates in doubt for the game against the Los Angeles team.

To face a team that they lost to in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL by 34 to 24 points and that has NFL stars like Matthew Stafford, Odell Beckham Jr., Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald, Tom Brady will need all of his teammates, but there are questions about 12 players, two of them starters on the offensive line.

Not all are bad for Tom Brady because for the game against the Los Angeles Rams of the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs will have available the second player who sent and caught the most passes to him in the regular season: the running back Leonard Fourette.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report for the game vs. Los Angeles Rams