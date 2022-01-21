

©Reuters. Bulls aim to turn the tide on Friday’s $580M options expiry after BTC breaks above $43,000



() investors seem uncomfortable with adding positions after the most recent 40% correction from the all-time high of $69,000 made on Nov 10. In addition to the prolonged downtrend, comments from the US Federal Reserve on December 15 about raising interest rates also weigh on risk assets.

The Fed has signaled it may raise its benchmark rate three times this year and there are plans to increase the pace of its tapering off of asset purchases.

Consequently, traders are concerned that these plans will have a negative impact on the traditional and crypto markets because liquidity will no longer be “easily” available.

Read the full article on Cointelegraph