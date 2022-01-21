buy Mercado Bitcoin and a global benchmark in blockchain

“As a leading technology company, we are actively evaluating the various innovations and opportunities around this market as it evolves, with the goal of being a key player in this disruption. Cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology represent a unique, global and collective phenomenon that breaks down barriers and creates an open and level playing field for all consumers to achieve economic empowerment., which is very much in line with our mission as a company,” said Andre Chaves, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development at Mercado Libre.

“We are excited that MercadoLibre is joining 2TM and MercadoBitcoin.com.br as a shareholder. As a key player in Latam’s technology and financial services industries, Mercado Libre can have a significant impact on the further development of cryptocurrencies and blockchain in the region, and we are excited to explore and work closely with the company to this end in the future,” said Daniel Cunha, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development for 2TM Group.

Walter Hessert, Head of Strategy at Paxos, added: “Mercado Libre was the first major platform to provide access to cryptocurrencies and stablecoins to its users in Brazil.. This investment is a strong sign of the company’s dedication to leading the mainstream adoption of digital assets in Latin America. We are delighted to have Mercado Libre as a partner and investor.”

“Together with 2TM and Paxos, we share this vision and our conviction to continue innovating to offer solutions that improve people’s lives, create value and promote the development of our region. We want everyone to be able to access the cryptocurrency market in a simple and transparent way., that’s our goal,” added Andre.

The company also reported that through Meli Fund, its Corporate Venture Capital fund, Mercado Libre “invests and actively engages with its portfolio of outstanding and innovative companies, while promoting synergies with its wide range of business units It is this vision that guarantees its key role within the entrepreneurial ecosystem of Latin America, where it directly impacts hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs and SMEs.”