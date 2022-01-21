Call Colombia National Team matches against Peru and Argentina, Qatar Qualifiers | Colombia selection

surprise! So is the announcement from Colombia selection for the matches on January 28, against Peru, and on February 1st, against Argentina, in an absolutely crucial double date of thes Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

The first thing is that they appear in the so-called James Rodríguez and David Ospina, despite recovering from injuries, but there is no Juan Fernando Quintero, who was beaten in the friendly against Honduras last weekend.

Very striking is the return of Steven Alzate and Alfredo Morelos from the United Kingdom, the insistence on Diego Valoyes and the presence of six players from the last friendly in the United States.

This is the List of called:

Alfredo Morelos – Rangers (ESC)

Andres Mosquera – Independent Medellin (COL)

Camilo Vargas – Atlas (MEX)

Daniel Munoz – KRC Genk (BEL)

David Ospina – SC – Napoli (ITA)

Davinson Sanchez – Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)

Diego Valoyes – Workshops (ARG)

Freddy Hinestroza – Junior (COL)

Gustavo Cuellar – Al-Hilal (KSA)

Harold Preciado – Deportivo Cali (COL)

James Rodriguez – Al-Rayyan (QAT)

Jefferson Lerma – AFC Bournemouth (ENG)

Johan Mojica – Elche CF (ESP)

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado – Juventus (ITA)

Luis Diaz – FC Porto (POR)

Luis Fernando Muriel – Atalanta BC (ITA)

Matheus Uribe – FC Porto (POR)

Miguel Angel Borja – Junior (COL)

Oscar Murillo – CF Pachuca (MEX)

Radamel Falcao Garcia – Rayo Vallecano (ESP)

Rafael Santos Borre – Eintracht Frankfurt (ALE)

Stefan Medina – CF Monterrey (MEX)

Stiven Alzate – Brighton & Hove Albion FC (ENG)

William Tesillo – Club Leon (MEX)

Wilmar Barrios – Zenit Saint Petersburg (RUS)

Yaser Asprilla – Envigado (COL)

Yerry Mina – Everton (ENG)

Yimmi Chará – Portland Timbers (USA)