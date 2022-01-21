Cameras and alerts in vehicles, the new normality that improves driving

Some people just can’t get used to using that wonderful invention that is the rearview mirrorand when parking, they still prefer to turn their heads to the right over their shoulder and make the approach movement in reverse, looking directly through the side windows and the rear window. It is also common to see people who, to finish the maneuver, they roll down their window and stick their heads out to be sure. And when they finish accommodating the rear part, in the last approach to the forward lace, they stretch, raising their eyes as high as they can, to make sure you can get close to the car in front of you without actually touching it. Imagining these situations and not seeing yourself smiling when doing so is part of the exercise.

It seems incredible, but It is a matter of custom and practice, because beyond the mirrors, that even adopted automatic move down when engage reverse gear on some models, since the beginning of the century there are already rear view cameraswhich started as part of a Premium package, but today are standard equipment on most models. And there is also resistance to change. Look at a camera? Do not turn your head? What’s that?

Looking at a car from 20 years ago and one of the current ones, allows us to notice the advancement of technology, not only in design, but also in driver assistance systems. Since that adoption of the first rear view camera in 2001 in their luxury cars Infinity, Nissan has been one of those who set the pace in this to complement a simple technology mirror. Two decades later they have reached a development called Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM)a set of technologies that make driving a different experience and above all things Saferand can be found in the new Nissan Kicks Exclusive CVTas well as in the Leaf, Sentra, Versa, Xtrail and Frontier.

inside this NIM systemthe item reserved for the safety and driver assistance, is called Safety Shield, consisting of a package of solutions such as c 360° around vision cameras, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot alert, predictive forward collision alert, intelligent emergency braking, and high beam assist.

The cameras are located in the frontunder grille badge, at the top of the windshieldon the bottom of both rearview mirrors external and together with the activation of the tailgate. With these cameras combined with the bumper sensors, and synchronization with the steering wheel to calculate the recoil angle, parking is the easiest task in the world, even at a difficult angle due to narrowness or obstacles on both sides.

But one of the distinctive points that can be found in the Nissan Kicks is the way of announcing that there are vehicles in the side blind spot. Frequently, that signaling can be seen through a light signal on the glass of each mirror, but Nissan housed it inside the car and larger. It is an area of ​​about 6 cm2 amber, located in the interior triangle of the mirror, inside the cabin. Although it seems like a minor detail, the warning mode, flashing, the color of the alert and the sensitivity with which it is activated, contribute much better to notice the presence of a car on the sides, without even having to look in the mirror.

The tools that technology offers today’s motorist are truly wonderful, and the evolution of an idea to perfection is amazing. Today we can find a version with automatic transmission in most of the models, when until recently, a car with transmission of these characteristics it was something not so popularnot only because of its cost, but because it had the prejudice resistance. And just like most drivers who try a new generation automatic gearbox for a couple of days, they don’t want to go back to the dear old clutch anymoreThose who get used to driving with blind spot sensors and cameras that cover the entire perimeter of the car, hardly want to return to the rearview mirror to park.

Of course they will always be the romantics of the “H-box”, the toe and heel and internal combustion engines. And it’s okay, so be it.

KEEP READING

How the new hybrid World Rally cars work

Surprise for a hydrogen V8 engine that achieves 450 horsepower

This is the electric car used by Antonela Roccuzzo