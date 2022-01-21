Camilo’s ex that they assure is ‘identical’ to Evaluna Montaner

Camilo Echeverry and Evaluna Montaner have a very close relationship on social networks because of the love they show each other daily. However, this time the eyes point to a former partner of the Colombian singer.

Thousands of comments have been generated on social networks talking about Gabriela Andrade Velez, ex of the artist.

Many consider that the resemblance between the woman and Evaluna is very similar. Messages like: “They are the same”, “In the old photos the resemblance between Evaluna is found much more” and “It looks too much like Evaluna”, are some of those that have been read.

There are also those who ask for respect for Camilo’s ex and demand that she not be compared to anyone. “Friends don’t bother the girl anymore, everyone has their own life”, “Don’t come here to compare. she is beautiful and has a beautiful family ”, were some comments with which they asked not to harass Gabriela.

The ex-partner of the interpreter of “Vida de Rico” married on December 12, 2017 and has a daughter.

For their part, Camilo and Eva Luna are forming their own family after having married on February 8, 2020 and expecting their first child.

Camilo and Evaluna prepare to be parents



The famous couple has been shown on social networks very excited about the arrival of their baby, whose sex they have not wanted to reveal, it is only known that it will be called Indigo.

This pregnancy has been a surprise for the actress and her family, since the doctors had previously told her that she could not remain pregnant, as revealed by Ricardo Montaner’s daughter ‘En La Sala with Evaluna’.

“Doctors told me a million times that I couldn’t have children. and that it was going to be impossible because of my hormones and because of all these other things that were supposedly not right in my body,” he commented.

She also commented that waiting to become a mother is what she considers the most difficult part of this process. “I think that waiting is the most complicated thing to understand, that your faith remains just as strong in waiting,” he said.

In this sense, he added: “It is really great to be able to share this with people because many people are struggling with it, not only with infertility, but with ‘waiting’”.

The artists’ baby is expected to be born at the end of March or in April, as revealed by Ricardo Montaner in a video to say goodbye to 2021.

“I want God to bless you, bless your family, I want you to receive my hug and my promise to do everything I have to do to meet you in person doing what I know how to do… It’s going to be a wonderful year for everyone, I hope may it be a beautiful year for you too, I am waiting for the arrival of a grandson or granddaughter in the month of April – end of March”He said in the audiovisual.