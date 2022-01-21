Can I (and should I) exercise if I have covid?

The health authorities and the population in general continue to wait for the development of the pandemic. With the number of cases skyrocketing, the evidence cannot be denied: either due to immunization due to vaccination and reinfection, due to the lesser severity of the omicron variant, or both, the number of serious cases has decreased. On the part of Health and the Autonomous Communities, the measures to be taken have also been changing, reducing, for example, the duration of quarantines.

Still, experts have warned that the long-term consequences of the infection, however mild, are unknown. But for people who get sick and barely show symptoms, they sometimes have questions about how they should deal with the disease beyond home confinement. Among other aspects, as far as physical education is concerned.

The truth is that the WHO, in its guidelines, does not address the issue. In case you have to stay healthy at home, remember the importance of physical exercise to maintain good health in general: for people over 18 years of age, the recommendation is to perform at least 150 minutes a week of physical activity of moderate intensity, or at least least 75 minutes per week of high-intensity exercise.

For additional health benefits, adults should increase their exercise time to 300 minutes per week. In the case of those infected, remember the need to be attentive to the symptoms and call the emergency room if the fever rises excessively or if you have breathing difficulties. But it does not refer to physical activity.

So, what to do? The internist Manolo Serrano Martínez defends that, as long as you feel well, you can continue to exercise normally, complying with the appropriate measures and never outside your home. There are people who are not affected at all by having contracted the virus, while others find it difficult to breathe even when walking.

“Some cases of COVID-19 have manifested themselves because the subject has played sports and has realized that they get tired or short of breath with exercises that they normally do easily,” adds the expert. For those people who cannot continue with their usual physical activity due to symptoms (more or less severe), it is recommended that they rest during the days of confinement.

Once the confinement period is over, intense exercise should not be resumed suddenly, because it could lead to injury or even relapse in addition to extending physical recovery time. Ideally, start with 40% to 50% effort for the first week: a fifteen-minute walk, for example. As activity resumes, attention should be paid to possible post-COVID symptoms.

If you feel well, you can gradually intensify your training, but if there is any sign that you are not fully recovered, you should consult your doctor immediately, in addition to pausing any type of exercise routine.