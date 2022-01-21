Cecilia Galliano reveals to Mark Tacher that she was unfaithful

In May 2011, Cecilia Galliano Y Mark Thatcher they began a romance that ended in November 2014. Despite their separation, to date the celebrities have a very good friendship. Therefore, the driver invited the actor to her digital program to interview him, where he confessed that he had been unfaithful.

“Was I unfaithful to you?” Galliano asked Tacher on his YouTube channel.

“I don’t…I know. I don’t know. How would I know? If I had known that you were unfaithful, then I would have [terminado el noviazgo]Mark replied.

“I’m going to ask you not to ask the same question for this side [con ella]because you’re not going to like the answer,” warned Cecilia.

“Awkward moment,” Tacher said.

Despite that embarrassing moment, the conversation continued in an affable manner and the also actress could not resist complaining to her ex that he had not married her. “I couldn’t be a wife because you didn’t give me the piece of paper,” he mentioned. “But I gave you the ring,” emphasized the interpreter of Vicente del Río in the teleseries Malverde: the patron saint.

Alfonso Manzano/Clasos/LatinContent/Getty Images” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/bkE3LBeI1rCrjSl1p4WXSg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY4Mw–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/yVMopxIjcOq3wJ8V2gsfWw–~B/aD03Mjk7dz0xMDI0O2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/people_en_espa_ol_155/e855c25f0991978924dd758532af8f77″ class=”caas-img”/> Alfonso Manzano/Clasos/LatinContent/Getty Images” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/bkE3LBeI1rCrjSl1p4WXSg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY4Mw–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/yVMopxIjcOq3wJ8V2gsfWw–~B/aD03Mjk7dz0xMDI0O2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/people_en_espa_ol_155/e855c25f0991978924dd758532af8f77″ class=”caas-img”/> Alfonso Manzano/Clasos/LatinContent/Getty Images

The producer also revealed the reasons why he has not formed a family with children, despite living in a stable environment with two parents who love each other very much. He assured that “not even as a child” did he think “I want to get married and have children.” He considers that it is not a “pending” issue and reiterates that “I am not going to be a father”; even, revealed that she is going to have a vasectomy to avoid having babies because she is considered too old to raise a child.

The conversation both continued in a cordial way and talking about personal situations such as family losses, intimacies, dreams and conflicts. Even the Mark Tacher confessed that he was in love with Cecilia Galliano.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

ON VIDEO: His incredible transformations to play Mexican idols.