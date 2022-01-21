Change the WiFi: what version 7 is like and why everyone will want it

The WiFi 6 not yet adopted as the major connectivity standard wireless in a good part of the world – Argentina included – the evolution of technology does not stop. This is why it is already in full development WiFi 7, at least in its preliminary stage, although its release date is still far away.

Wi-Fi 7 is the trade name for 802.11be, and at the moment it is in the development phase in the WiFi Alliance, a non-profit organization that manages the wireless communications standard.

The initial draft of the paper describing the new iteration of this technology was published in May of last year Y sets the technical specifications necessary to upgrade the technology from what is available today. The new Wi-Fi 7 is based on the previous version, 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6).

Wi-Fi 7 is the trade name for 802.11be, and is currently in development.

What improvements are expected with Wi-Fi 7?

The improvements expected with Wi-Fi 7 are very significant. The objective of the Wi-Fi Alliance is that this new standard arrives serve to cover the needs generated by the emergence or massification of other new technologies as the uncompressed 4K and 8K resolution video playback, which you need whether or whether to transfer large files, and the wireless virtual reality and the CloudGaming, since its performance is highly dependent on the user’s connection.

With these milestones in mind, from the organism they aim, first of all, at speed: the goal is to achieve a data transmission speed of at least 30 GBps. To get an idea of ​​what that means, Wi-Fi 6 tops out at 9.6 Gbps. This new speed, it should be clarified, is theoretical and may vary in actual use conditions.

Another important issue that they want to improve is the latency -that is, the time it takes to transmit a packet within the network, and it is a key factor in internet connections- while transmitting 4K and 8K videos and during cloud video games, as it is a key factor for good performance.

In this sense, it is that the MLO (multi-link operation) technology. Thanks to her, it will be possibleuse multiple bands at the same time to transmit the same information, thereby reducing latency.

The bands, as mentioned, will be the same as Wi-FI 6: 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz.

When does Wi-Fi 7 arrive?

This new standard, WI-Fi 7, is expected to arrive sometime in 2024. However, from the chipmaker MediaTek, and for this reason they have already started tests and hope to have the first compatible devices in 2023.

According to this manufacturer -which the Hipertextual site cites-, they recently showed some demonstrations of Wi-Fi 7 with MLO technology.

This manufacturer believes that the new standard “will be able to boost networks in the home, offices and industries”, as well as “virtual reality experiences, streaming video games (Cloud Gaming) and video calls in 4K and 8K resolution”.

“Wi-Fi 7’s advances in channel width, QAM (quadrature amplitude modulation), and new features like multi-link operation (MLO) will make Wi-Fi 7 very attractive to devices. Including phones.” high-end smart phones, computers and consumer equipment. Also in industries like retail,” mentioned the company in a statement published by Ars Technica.