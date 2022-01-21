chat support is already being enabled

From now on, when you contact WhatsApp support, they will be able to answer you with a verified Chat in the app itself… If you want, of course!

It’s been a while since WhatsApp explores new, easier methods to contact support and its customer service, so it was logical that sooner or later this functionality that WABetaInfo colleagues now present to us would materialize at last.

In fact, it is that WhatsApp is finally enabling “via Chat” support from the application itself, something that many of us have been waiting for a long time and that It will make it much easier for us to manage our problems or incidents with the most popular messaging service on the planet.

New functionality has been developing since last March 2021, when it first appeared on the version beta of WhatsApp with compilation 2.21.7.3, although it was not until this week when the developers of Meta began their final deployment on both Android and iOS.

In fact, it is that certain users of the program beta they had already been able to access these support chats in the past, although mysteriously they have been coming and going without us knowing more and without information on the most logical contact method with an instant messaging service.

WhatsApp shows what its “customer service” will be like: this is how you can contact

This new method of communication will be accessible as always from the “WhatsApp Settings > Help > Contact”, where once our incidents are opened we can enable responses through chat whenever we want.

Obviously, these “official” communications from WhatsApp support will be marked as verified with a green tag, so that we can easily identify Meta technicians and prevent impersonation or information theft. This is important, you must always verify that label because the support may handle sensitive data, and for sure they will appear, sooner or later, hackers or malicious users attempting to gain our trust by handing over credentials or personal information.

In case you want to expand that information, to avoid panicking, you should know that enter that information to be shared with WhatsApp once we open an incident they will be the network to which we are connected (3G, 4G, 5G, WiFi, …), also the operating system version, the whatsapp compilation used and some other details that will help identify and better understand the problem.

Don’t worry too much, the important thing is that WhatsApp finally bring these communication methods to their stable versions, clearly simpler and more accessible to all… Or not?

