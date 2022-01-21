Checo Pérez shows off his adaptation and predicts a great 2022 with Red Bull

the mexican pilot Sergio “Checo” Perez is already getting ready for what will be his second season with Red Bull Racing in this 2022, which hopes to live in a better way due to the experience you gained in 2021, where he had to adapt against the clock to the change of team, after he left Racing Point to be companion of Max Verstappen.

“It was a slow adaptation, with a very different car and a very different engine.. There were a lot of things to learn with a new team, with virtually no testing. Before the first race I did a day and a half. I hadn’t done anything before the race. But overall, I think it’s been a promising season. Obviously, I would have expected more.

“We’ve had good days, bad days, but we’re only going to get stronger. We already have a base on which we can work. This makes a huge difference. I already know people, I already know who to ask what and how to get the most out of each individual that surrounds me. It is a very different frame (for 2022) ”, said the Guadalajaran for Motorsport.com.

The challenge of changing teams

Czech Perez agreed to leave Racing Point for Red Bull Racing It involved a great challenge in his career, because he had to adapt to a new team, to a new car, a situation that he considered was often underestimated.

“Driving a different power unit is a completely different task. Driving a completely different philosophy of cars, with a high rake versus a low rake setup, is a completely different task and that requires a different approach. Yes, of course, even as a pilot, you underestimate those things until you live them, experience them.

“You have to learn new techniques. Basically what I used to do, nothing worked here. It would be the same, for example, if Max went to Mercedes, because they are very different. They produce very similar lap times, but the way they get the lap time is extremely different.”

