Chicago Bulls’ Lonzo Ball to have knee surgery, out 6-8 weeks

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has opted to have arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to miss six to eight weeks, the team announced Thursday.

Ball is expected to travel to California in the next few days to undergo the arthroscopic procedure to repair a torn meniscus, a source told ESPN.

Follow all the action from the 2021-22 NBA season across the ESPN family of channels, including ESPN Deportes and ESPN3. Friday January 21

• Bulls at Bucks, 8 p.m. ET Wednesday January 26

• Grizzlies at Spurs, 7:30 p.m. ET

• Suns on Jazz, 10:00 p.m. ET

The Bulls and Ball’s agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, discussed options with doctors, but the procedure was deemed necessary after a recent change in non-surgical treatment kept Ball from playing through what is described as a mild meniscus tear, the sources said.

Ball missed the last three games with what the Bulls initially diagnosed as a bone bruise. The team had already ruled him out of their upcoming three-game tour because his knee did not recover well from the initial treatment.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan said Wednesday night that Ball had changed treatments on his knee and that doctors were waiting to see how Ball would respond to the new treatment.

Ball underwent a procedure for a torn meniscus in the same knee in July 2018 and returned for the start of training camp with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He is averaging 13 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 35 games in his first season in Chicago.

ESPN’s Jamal Collier contributed to this report.