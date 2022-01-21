Chiquis Rivera leaves with the drool hanging when raising her robe

Once again the eldest daughter of Jenni Rivera, Chiquis Rivera, leaves the drool hanging to her millions of followers on social networks after sharing a video in which she appears opening and raising a robe to the top that she is wearing in order to apply her anti-cellulite cream to her small legs.

Unlike the controversial launch of his brand’s BF Flawless Ski anti-cellulite cream, when Chiquis Rivera She promoted it on her social networks while she wears a heart attack dental floss and shakes her voluminous rear, now Jenni Rivera’s daughter promoted the product in a different way; appeared in a video massaged her legs, and although it is not one of his most acclaimed charms, he received compliments.

It was through the Instagram account of BF Flawless Ski, that the interpreter of Mi Problemo promoted her anti-cellulite cream, being the image of the product herself. In the video that lasts a few seconds, the artist appears seated while she wears an open white coat as she applies the cream.

“Chiquis more beautiful every day”, “Always beautiful daughter of such a stick is the style”, “Mamacita”, “What beautiful legs my little girl”, “Chiquis I massage them for you my love I love you”, “Ricura”, “Huuju huulaa beautiful legs my Love huuju”, “Attractive sexy with that wardrobe”, “What sexy beautiful legs”, are some of the compliments that Chqiuis Rivera received in the publication.

It is worth mentioning that the singer had not been so sensual on her social networks for several days, since her latest publications have been to promote her new theme called “I want to wake up with someone”, and her book Invincible. Previously, the 36-year-old artist had generated a controversy on social networks after assuring that she did not want to know anything about her grandmother, Rosa Saavedra and her uncles, Juan and Rossie Rivera, whom she accused of mismanagement in the companies left by her mother, Jenni Rivera Enterprises, LLC and Jenni Rivera Fashion LLC, after her brother Jonny called to account.

“Rosie said ‘yes I’m leaving, but if you give me this amount, and you have to sign me where you can’t talk about all this’, I’m not part of the will, so I can talk about what I have to talk about”, Lorenzo Méndez’s ex-wife began by saying in a video that she posted on Instagram, where she also assured that her grandmother had told her that she and her brothers were spoiling the singer’s legacy.

“My grandmother told me personally that we just wanted the money and power of Jenni Rivera, that in her opinion we had screwed up my mother’s legacy, well, that’s her opinion, but I know my brothers, It is not money, it is not power, we did not want power, nor the responsibility of having control of everything, of business, because it is a lot of responsibility, ”said the famous one.

Later, Jenni Rivera’s eldest daughter expressed: “I just realized that a couple of years ago, someone was stealing from Jenni Rivera Fashion, someone very close to Rosie, and Rosie knew it, she told my sister Jacqie , at that time, as the money was paid, Rosie paid the money, I don’t know how much, we still have to go see, I think it was about 80 thousand dollars, which was stolen, because that’s it, they were stolen, “he said a few years ago days Chiquis Rivera.

However, her uncles did not remain silent and responded to her niece. Juan Rivera took advantage of the cameras of the morning Hoy to confess that he failed his nephews but assured that he was not a thief. “It is more than obvious that in some way I failed you and I apologize. I’m not perfect and I won’t be either, but I’m not a pickpocket either, I’m not a freeloader. That doesn’t belong to me, to Rosie, to my mom or my dad. That is theirs”, he expressed through the Hoy cameras.

While Rossie used her social networks. “My answer is that I will not answer. My lawsuit, my war, my enemy is not flesh and blood, much less family,” he said. “I have decided that my family, that the people I love are not my enemies. I decide in my heart. The enemy is Satan and he wants me to stop preaching and he wants to destroy a family,” he explained.

“I’m not going to be here trying to change your perspective on me or what other people are saying. Women fix our crowns, women lift each other up, women don’t destroy each other,” she continued.

“They are going to talk, they are going to believe, they are not going to believe, they are going to make their own novel and I decide not to be part of it. I have a healthy relationship with my husband, I have a family, my children, I have a family thanks to God we are fine, I am very blessed, “he said.

