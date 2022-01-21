Chivas has an ace up its sleeve waiting for an opportunity in Clausura 2022

The Guadalajara Club has only added the incorporation of Robert Alvarado for him Closing Tournament 2022 so the board has fallen short in the number of reinforcements, since they consider that not everyone can wear the red and white shirt and to a certain extent they are right, but there is a player who discreetly reached the Tapatio and could be used in MX League anytime.

+ Chivas stove football heading to Liga MX Clausura 2022

When the announcement was made Paolo Yrizar from Dorados de Sinaloa, many chivahermanos showed indignation for adding a player from the Expansion League to a project where it is assumed that what is least needed are young people in the subsidiary team of the Silver Division, but Sacred Flock he registered it at the last moment so that it can also be considered by the technician Marcelo Leano.

With this, Yrizar can play with Tapatío and Guadalajara at the time they require it, although the helmsman of Chivas clarified in a press conference prior to the start of the campaign that the young 24-year-old scorer was only contemplated to strengthen the team he leads Richard Chain, this without counting on the fact that it would have a more than promising start in the Closure 2022.

Last Thursday Paolo Yrizar scored his second goal of the tournament in just three games, since on Matchday 1 he scored against Mineros de Zacatecas and with his target to the Deer of Merida, Tapatio took all three points in the Akron Stadium, For this reason, it is not unreasonable to think that if a lack of forcefulness reappears in the Flock like the previous campaign where they went blank in seven gamess, they could well get hold of Yrizar.

The ace up the sleeve is ready to Marcelo Leaño, at least has begun to attract the attention of the red and white leadership in the event that Ángel Zaldívar, Alexis Vega or Ronaldo Cisneros do not have the fine aim in a contest that must be the revenge of the last years of troubles that have gone through the Atletico supporters tired of the speech and waiting for positive results.