Chivas news today: A new reinforcement about to arrive

January 20, 2022 2:47 p.m.

The Guadalajara Sports Club has really moved little during the transfer market, and it is that despite dozens of rumours, they could only specify the arrival of Roberto ‘Louse’ Alvarado making a “2 X 1” with Uriel Antuna Y Alexander Mayorga that they went to cross Blue.

When it seemed like a closed squad where they would no longer touch anything and would focus solely on renewing the contracts of their key pieces, the herd would have managed at the last minute to get one more player for the squad Marcelo Michel Leano.

Alexis Gutierrez would return home

Emerged from the rojiblanca quarry, starter in the 2017 U-17 World Cup in India, he went to Cruz Azul in 2019, for three years as a cement worker he did not add even 1000 minutes. Training with the sub 20 of La Maquina for not counting for Juan Reynoso, he would return to Guadalajara, according to different media and reporters. It is not yet known if, as a sale, or a loan, there are details left to close the operation.

A new positive case

On the eve of a new Clausura 2022 game, during the afternoon of January 19, the flock confirmed to have a new positive case of coronavirus. As usual, they did not reveal the name of the infected. The investigative work of some media and reporters report that it is Antonio ‘Pollo’ Briseño who was infected, however, the player has not confirmed it either. It remains to be seen at the arrival of the game if the defense is part of the summoned list, or not.

The captain calls for calm

Isaac ‘Cone’ Brizuela has worn the captain’s armband in the first two games of Clausura 2022 due to Leaño’s technical decision not to field the first captain, Jesús Molina. In an interview for TUDN, Brizuela called for calm, despite the defeat against Pachuca: “It’s not like going crazy after a defeat, we also talked about it against Mazatlan that we are not the best team because we won and now that we have to lose the opposite. In Chivas that’s the responsibility from game to game, they qualify us as the best or the worst “.

Time to go home?

Matías Almeyda would have already informed the San Jose Earthquakes of Major League Soccer that he will not renew his contract that ends in December 2022, and he would cease to be the ‘Quakes’ strategist, once it ends. The lack of reinforcements in his squad has “Pelado” annoyed, and that is why he is not interested in continuing with the team, because we know that the Argentine not only likes to lead, he likes to win and build teams that can aspire to that.

Ángel Sepúlveda was unhappy in Chivas

The former striker of the herd had a really short time at Chivas, playing just 10 games, scoring 1 goal. Although it was a dream for him to get to this team, he says he did not enjoy it: “I did not want to say it, but yes, because I did not enjoy it. I was not happy. I did not have the minutes that I fought to be there, it was a dream that I wanted to fulfill. If I fulfilled it, I fulfilled it, but that is a page that I have already left until there and right now I want to show what I’m made of”.