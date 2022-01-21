Chivas ties one more reinforcement for Clausura 2022

January 21, 2022 10:56 a.m.

The market has not been especially moved for the Guadalajara Sports Club, since they barely announced an official reinforcement for the first team, which was Roberto ‘Louse’ Alvarado, plus the “disguise” of Paul yrizar.

Even knowing the difficulties that his team has in order to get reinforcements, where they have also rejected free players, or even that they still have a valid contract with their team, and they are separated.

With all that against them, they have still moved little by little in the market, looking for some useful players for their squad that can fill gaps in the rotation, since it is difficult for them to hire them as a starter.

Who is the new reinforcement?

Gutiérrez in preseason with Cruz Azul

According to various media, Alexis Gutierrez is the name of the next reinforcement that is close to reaching green valley to join the ranks of Chivas, but, with an asterisk on his tab, that would make him play with two teams.

Although there are not many details about whether it will be a direct sale of Blue Cross to Chivas, or a loan in the same sense, the player has already “said goodbye” to The Machine via social networks, and sets course for Guadalajara to finish your signing process, and start training.

An Instagram story where he “says goodbye” to Mexico City

What is that “asterisk” that Alexis Gutiérrez would have?

Celebrating his first goal as a professional

In principle it is expected thatGuty’ be a case”Paolo Yrizar”, that although he will mainly play for the reserve team, the Tapatio Sports Club on the League from Expansion, thanks to his young age of still 21 years, the fact of being under 24, allows him to play for both teams, no matter where he is registered.

Thus, it could be available to Marcelo Michel Leano when he requires it, but being mainly at the orders of Richard Chain in the second team of the red and white structure, and being a teammate of other promises such as Eduardo Garcia, Gabriel Martinez, among others.

Who is Alexis Gutiérrez the next Chivas reinforcement?

‘Guty’ in the Chivas quarry

From Lion, Guanajuato, was born on February 26, 2000. Although many forget it or did not know it, ‘Guty’ he is a youth squad Chivas, coming from a very young age to the basic forces of the rojiblancos.

He went through all the lower categories, fulfilling cycles of youth teams, coming to play the Under 17 World Cup in India, next to Diego Lainez, Luis olives, Hareth Ortega, Robert of the rose, among others. Being a starter in the 4 games that his team played.

Playing the U17 World Cup in India in 2017

Although he was seen as a promising player, he did not make his debut with the first team, leaving for Blue Cross in January 2019, where he would at least count a little more, but without becoming relevant with Robert Dante Siboldi, or Juan Reynoso, who separated him and sent him to train with the sub 20, because he did not have him.