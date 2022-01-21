Christina Aguilera Finally Releases Her Spanish-Language Album “La Fuerza”

Madrid. Christina Aguilera finally released “La Fuerza” this Friday, her first album in Spanish since she released “Mi Reflex” in 2000, her debut in this language, with which she attended to her roots as the daughter of an Ecuadorian.

The album, now available on all digital platforms, is a 6-song EP that includes well-known songs such as the ballad “Somos nada” or, above all, “Pa mis las Chicas” with the female stars of Latin urban Nathy Peluso, Nicki Nicole and Becky G.

The song “Santo” belongs to the same genre, of which this week he offered a preview, and which includes another high-level collaboration with the Puerto Rican artist Ozuna.

It should be noted that the American artist has also dared with the ranchera, a style to which her song “La Reina” belongs, in which she performs a female replica of the well-known José Alfredo Jiménez classic “El Rey”, which was also very popular in Vicente Fernandez’s version.

The bulk of the production of “La Fuerza” has fallen to the Argentines Rafa Arcaute and Federico Vindver. The first, awarded a Grammy for the work done on the Calle 13 album “Los de back come with me”, has also been recognized with 11 Latin Grammys and has recently worked with artists such as Nathy Peluso herself, Camilo or C. Tangana. .

Grammy to the “revelation artist”, Aguilera (New York, 1980) became known while still a teenager with the song “Genie in a Bottle”, included in her self-titled debut in 1999. Later, with “Mi Reflexion”, he obtained a nomination for the Latin Grammys, another for the Grammys and won two Latin Billboards, among other distinctions.

In a riskier turn, with “Stripped” (2002) and the double album “Back to Basics” (2006) she managed to transcend the image of “Lolita” and gain greater respect as a performer.

She later tried her luck in the world of cinema with the leading role in the musical “Burlesque” alongside another diva of song, Cher, before the release of “Bionic” (2010), which did not receive the congratulations of critics and audiences.

Engaged above all in her television facet as a jury of talent contests, in the last decade her record releases have been scarce, which apart from the aforementioned “Liberation”, were limited to “Lotus” (2012) and have not obtained the commercial revenues of previous jobs.