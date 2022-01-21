Concacaf will have VAR: El Salvador, the most affected without it; USA, the most benefited

Concacaf was severely criticized because it was the only confederation that did not have a Video Assistant Referee.better known as the VAR, and that will be officially implemented from the matches that will take place next week.

All this is great news after the serious refereeing errors that have occurred so far and that have caused several controversies. Here we leave you some of the matches that according to the experts could have changed the classification.

El Salvador, the most affected

The ‘Selecta’ is the team that has been most affected so far in the Concacaf qualifiers according to various refereeing experts. Those led by Hugo Pérez could have more points than they have so far.

On October 10, 2021, El Salvador faced Costa Rica in San José. The arbitration was in charge of Said Martínez, from Honduras, who awarded a controversial penalty in favor of the locals, which meant victory. With the VAR, this play could have changed the course of the duel.

What’s more, Panama’s second goal, the same one with which they defeated the ‘cuscatlecos’ in November, It comes from a very clear offside that does not mark the whistle. Also, many analysts they considered rigorous the expulsion of Mario Jacobo in El Salvador vs. Mexicoalthough it is not a fact that it would have changed the course of the duel.

United States, the most benefited

On the other hand, Mexico and the United States were the most benefited by the arbitration without the VAR, although they also had controversial plays against him. However, the two ‘giants’ could have fewer points.

In the match against Costa Rica, in September, the referee did not mark a clear penalty in favor of the Ticos. The match ended up being won by the team led by Gerardo Martino by the minimum, the penalty was able to change the course of the duel.

In Panama vs. Mexico, which ended 1-1, the referee of the duel did not mark a milestone by Jesús Gallardo on the canalero footballer, which according to arbitration analysts from Mexico, Honduras and El Salvador, was a clear penalty. But nevertheless, the tricolor was harmed in the Azteca against Canada. A clear penalty is not marked on Hirving Lozano.

The duels in which the United States benefited from arbitration were against Costa Ricawhere a clear penalty is not scored when the score was 1-1, in addition of the duel against Jamaica where they do not validate a goal to the Caribbean.

Possible classification of the Octagonal Final with VAR

Canada 16 points

Panama 14 points

Mexico 13 points

United States 12 points

Jamaican 9 points

Costa Rican 8 points