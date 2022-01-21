Confirm arrest warrants against Inés Gómez Mont and her husband

Inés Gómez Mont is interviewed during the New England Patriots’ media day for Super Bowl XLII at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 29, 2008 in Glendale, Arizona. (Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

(CNN Spanish) — The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) of Mexico officially confirmed this Thursday that it obtained the arrest warrants against the actress and television host Inés Gómez Mont; her husband, Víctor Manuel Álvarez, and five other people, for their possible participation in organized crime and operations with resources of illicit origin.

According to a press release from the institution, which does not identify Gómez Mont and her husband by their full names but rather as Inés “G” and Víctor Manuel “A”, three of the other people allegedly involved are already in custody. “In the cases of those who fled the country, the corresponding red card has been obtained and the international collaboration response is awaited,” the FGR explained in a statement.

The press release is the first official news given by the Prosecutor’s Office on the case, although the Mexican press had already reported the story based on unidentified sources both in September, when a judge issued the arrest warrant, and in October, when Mexico asked Interpol to issue a red alert to start the international capture.

Until Thursday, the official Interpol page where it publishes its list of wanted persons did not include Gómez Mont or Víctor Manuel Álvarez. The couple has been missing from public life for several months and their whereabouts are unknown.

In the text, the Prosecutor’s Office indicated that in November 2019 it opened an investigation against these seven people and a series of companies.

“All these people, physical and moral, probably colluded to simulate operations and provide resources to that criminal organization; lowering tax burdens and hiding operations, thus hindering the tracking of those resources.”

According to the entity, the allegedly involved “entered into various contracts”, through public officials, with the Decentralized Administrative Body for Prevention and Social Rehabilitation of the Ministry of the Interior “using digital tax receipts online, which covered up false operations and appeared acts of trade and provision of services that were not carried out”.

The purpose, according to the FGR, was to launder money, “disguising said crimes of legal profits that were nonexistent.”

In his last Instagram post in September, Gómez Mont claimed to be innocent.

“To be clear, I have never stolen a peso. Nor have I received money from those contracts, much less have I seen or had 3 billion pesos in my life. I’m a TV host and a full-time mom. And under no circumstances do I belong to organized crime,” he wrote.

-Karina Maciel collaborated in this report