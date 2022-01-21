Coronavirus positivity drops to less than 10%

Governor Kathy Hochul announced this Friday that the positivity rate for coronavirus has stood at 9.75%, confirming the downward rate of infections, after reaching 23% a week ago.

“Positivity is going down and for the first time since December 20 we are back in single digits,” the governor said at a press conference held at a medical laboratory.

We’re in the single digits, New York! For the first time since December 20, our COVID positivity rate is under 10%. Thank you to everyone who’s been taking steps to stay safe. Keep using the tools: Get vaccinated, get boosted, get tested, and wear a mask. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) January 21, 2022

In this sense, he stressed that the trend of new infections has fallen by 66% in recent weeks and that yesterday there were 28,296 new infections.

In his appearance, he did not rule on the obligation to wear a mask in all public places, a measure that came into force on December 13 and expires on February 1, although he noted that he will make an announcement in this regard on January 31.

On January 14, Hochul already announced that the rate of infection had reached a turning point and was beginning to decline.

According to the data revealed today, yesterday 154 people died in the state of New York, where there are 11,016 people hospitalized for coronavirus.

The governor insisted that the decrease in deaths and hospitalizations always lags behind that of infections, so an improvement in these aspects will not be seen immediately.

“Thank you to everyone who has been taking steps to stay safe. Keep using the tools: get vaccinated, get your booster dose, get tested and wear a mask,” the governor wrote in a message on social media.

New York, like the rest of the country, suffered a new wave of coronavirus favored by the appearance of the omicron variant and by the Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations.

And despite this wave, the policy of the city – with the previous mayor, Bill de Blasio, and the current one, Eric Adams – and of the state of New York has consisted of refusing to close businesses, places of leisure, schools or public offices. with the message that “New York is open”.