Criss Angel’s 7-year-old son beat cancer

Without a doubt, one of the best news for the illusionist Chris Angel It is the announcement that his seven-year-old son, Johnny, has won his battle against cancer.

Johnny Crisstopher was diagnosed with leukemia before he was two years old, and after some time in treatment, in December 2019 childhood cancer, which fortunately, is now in remission.

The bad times were left behind and it was through their social networks that Belinda’s ex announced along with a short film titled “1095”, that he received the news that his son had overcome the disease.

“This is the most important post I have ever made. Today our son Johnny Crisstopher will finally ring the bell that symbolizes his remission and the end of his treatment!!”, Was the text that accompanied the video that lasts almost 14 minutes.

Criss Angel chose the title “1095” for the short film, referring to the number of chemotherapies her little boy underwent to treat the acute lymphoblastic leukemia he suffered from.

The illusionist recalled that he also raises funds to fight pediatric cancer through the Johnny Crisstopher Children’s Charitable Foundation.