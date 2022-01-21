Cruz Azul reached an agreement to sign Luis Abram from Spain

“And yes, we need that centre-back; someone has already spoken on the outside”, I had already anticipated John Reynoso from Saturday after Cruz Azul win against FC Juarez without disclosing his identity, however, in the last few hours he was name revealed of the long-awaited soccer player who will come to reinforce the defense for the Closing Tournament 2022: Luis Abram Ugarelli.

According to information from ESPN, The Machine would have already reached an agreement with Granada from Spain to finalize the transfer of 25-year-old Peruvian defender, with the characteristics that your compatriot, the cement coach, he had asked the board.

Under what conditions would Luis Abram arrive at Cruz Azul?

The central Luis Abram Ugarelli would come straight from one of the best leagues in the world to Cruz Azul on loan, with option to buy, and despite the fact that he was summoned by the Peruvian National Team to play the Conmebol Qualifiers on the next FIFA Date, the defender could report in the coming days at La Noria.

The defender, who began his career in el Sporting Crystal in his country and later served in Velez Sarsfield in Argentina, play like center to left, since it complies with a left-handed profile, as requested by the cement helmsman.

Thus, the Peruvian team would be announced by La Maquina as its sixth reinforcement for him Closure 2022, as part of the restructuring that he suffered at the beginning of the year, so added to its ranks Christian Tabó, Uriel Antuna, Alejandro Mayorga, Carlos Rodríguez and Erik Lira; also waiting to add one more element up front.

“We need that center back and a striker to round out the squad and being able to compete on both fronts, we know that this is a complicated market; either because of paperwork or because the negotiations take time, we end up having them at the end of January or in the middle of February. Help the situation that comes the FIFA Date and God wants this week to close so that they can be with us the first days of february and if they are selected, they will surely arrive after this date”, warned Juan Reynoso, since Saturday.