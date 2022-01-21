‘Crypto.com’ admits that they have stolen $ 34 million in Bitcoin and Ethereum

The crypto trading platform Crypto.com has finally acknowledged, with several days of delay, that last Monday, January 17, it suffered a computer attack that resulted in the theft of 34 million dollars in cryptocurrencies.

The hackers took 4,836.26 ethereum worth $15.3 million, 443.93 bitcoin worth $18.6 million, and approximately $66,200 in other cryptocurrencies from around 483 digital wallets.





read also

Hector Farres

The computer attack forced the platform to stop any type of withdrawal of funds during Monday. The break in the service lasted for 14 hours, a period of time that users had to use to change their access credentials.

This is not the first time such an attack has occurred. DADO RUVIC/Reuters

Users will not lose their money and security will be increased

Users who have been affected by the theft will not lose their money. The company has issued a statement in which it ensures that in most cases the unauthorized withdrawal was avoided while in the rest of the cases the stolen amount was reimbursed to the clients.





read also

Francesc Peiron

It seems incredible that, after the robbery of coinbase, another such cyberattack may have been completed. The hackers, moreover, would not have had to scratch their heads too much: they were able to get into the accounts without the need for two-factor authentication, although how they did it is unknown.

The layers of security have been fairly easy to get around, although it is not known how iStockphoto

In the face of this attack, in addition to changing passwords, Crypto.com’s two-factor authentication program has also had to be renewed and all existing 2FA tokens have been revoked. External security companies have also been hired and a 24-hour delay for transactions has been included. In this way, there will be a margin of time to reverse the transaction if it is carried out illegally.





read also

Beatriz Beneitez Burgada

In parallel, the crypto trading platform has announced that it will incorporate an insurance program called the Global Account Protection Program. It is similar to WAPP and allows you to claim up to $250,000 in case digital wallets have been hacked.