Crypto-Twitter Responds To Bitcoin Crash: “All Good” By Cointelegraph

©Reuters. Crypto-Twitter Responds To Bitcoin Crash: “All Good”
() has dipped below $40,000, wiping almost $50 billion off the crypto market cap. Even without any particular news to blame, crypto-Twitter still won’t let the slide slip by without reacting in its own colorful ways.
Lark Davis, a crypto figure with nearly a million followers on Twitter (NYSE:), asked his audience, “Are you buying anything this fall? Or do you expect clarity as to whether we go down or up? User french b happily replied that he is too broke to do anything at the moment.
Been buying the dip for past 6 months .. I m broke now
Read the full article on Cointelegraph
Fusion Medium or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.