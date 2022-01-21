Cugat Salut invests 250,000 euros in a new medical center in Sant Cugat

The facility will offer health coverage for private patients and those of the main health insurance companies in the medical specialties of pediatrics, child and adolescent psychology, family and community medicine, among others.

Sant Cugat will have a new medical center in the city that gives it its name. The Cugat Salut group has opened a new medical center in this Barcelona town after investing 250,000 euros, as reported by the company in a statement.

The facility will offer healthcare coverage for private patients and the main health mutuals in the medical specialties of pediatrics, child and adolescent psychology, family and community medicine, psychiatry and clinical psychology, traumatology and orthopedics, nutrition and dietetics, speech therapy, sports medicine unit, dermatology, gynecology and obstetrics.

One of the main novelties of the clinic is its post covid unit that integrates the necessary specialties to give a global response to all the consequences that this infection can leave.

The approach to the post-covid condition establishes a complete study, and based on the findings, a centralized multidisciplinary circuit is established that includes assessment by neurology, pneumology, psychiatry, psychology, speech therapy and internal medicine.

One of the main novelties of the clinic is the new post-covid unit

“We base our model on predictive, preventive, personalized and participatory medicine,” they explain from the center. To do this, the installation will carry out genetic studies and use artificial intelligence (AI) to adjust the diagnosis, personalize treatment and monitor patients.

The digitalization of the Cugat Salut Center aims to allow patients and the medical team to be in permanent contact through applications. Among other services, will offer video consultations.

The use of technology will also reduce the use of paper, implementing electronic recipes, digital signatures and promoting the use of electronic documentation and communication. In fact, the group already has software doctor that allows close communication with the patient, providing various services, such as control of their own history through a platform.