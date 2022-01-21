Dak Prescott was fined $25,000 for comments about referees

Prescott apologized for his unfortunate comments after the loss against San Francisco

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been fined $25,000 by the league for his postgame comments related to game officials following Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a source said. to ESPN Thursday.

On Sunday Prescott he initially stated that fans angrily threw things at his teammates as they walked off the field after the wild card loss, calling it “sad”. However, when corrected that the objects were directed to the referees, he said: “Credit to them then. Credit to them.”

Dak Prescott made his unfortunate comment about umpires at the conference after the Niners loss. AP

He was given the opportunity to retract the comments at the end of his press conference and did not do so.

On Tuesday, he tweeted three times to his 1.4 million followers to apologize:

“I deeply regret the comments I made about the referees. after Sunday’s game. I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were unnecessary and unfair.”

“I hold NFL officials in the highest regard and have always respected their professionalism and the difficulty of their jobs. The safety of everyone who attends a game or participates on the field in a sporting event is a very serious matter.” ”.

“That was a mistake on my part, and I’m sorry.”

Prescott, who is a finalist for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award, drew criticism for his comments from the media and the ANF Referees AssociationL, what encouraged the NFL to take steps “to discourage this deplorable behavior in the future”.

