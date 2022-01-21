Dangerous cold is hitting our area. How long will these frigid temperatures continue? – Telemundo New York (47)

Frigid air battered the tri-state area overnight Thursday and early Friday, bringing sub-zero wind chills north of New York City and freezing surfaces that remained wet from Thursday’s winter mix.

But unfortunately, there will be no immediate relief as highs are not expected to break above freezing until Sunday.

Friday is likely to be the worst day, with temperatures expected to reach 23 degrees in the city. It will be 10 to 15 degrees below average across the region (in Central Park, the normal high for Friday is 39 degrees).

Dangerous cold advisories are in effect for parts of the New York City region.

The National Weather Service says the wind chill in New York City will be -1 degrees on Saturday morning. Newark’s wind chill could be -2 degrees.

Frigid temperatures & wind chills late tonight into Fri AM. Wind chills around 0 to -5 early Fri AM. Leftover snowmelt & standing water will freeze over, creating icy spots on untreated roads. Proceed with caution & bundle up if traveling at all outside. #NYCwx #NYwx #NJwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/ZhTp0dqK0Z — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 21, 2022

Long Island and the northern suburbs could see an even lower wind chill. Islip could be -8 degrees and White Plains could see a wind chill of -10 degrees.

In Connecticut, Danbury could see -13 degrees and Waterbury -14 degrees on Saturday morning.

Snow has ended from NW to SE across our region this afternoon and is moving farther offshore as shown here in this Doppler radar loop animation from 142PM to 242PM EST. Here are snow reports received across the region from earlier today, https://t.co/imrZFAlOyH. #NYwx #NJwx #CTwx — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 20, 2022

Dangerous cold advisories have been issued for Orange, Putnam and Westchester counties in New York. Wind chill advisories are in effect for Fairfield, New Haven, New London and Middlesex counties in Connecticut.

The National Weather Service said wind gusts could reach 30 miles per hour through Friday night.

The air is expected to be very dry, which could lead to cracking or bleeding of the skin.

The advisory will be in effect from midnight Friday to 10 am Saturday.

This is the outlook for the region this weekend:

FRIDAY: Very cold, partly sunny, highs around the mid 20s, north winds 10 to 20 mph. Thermal sensation of 12 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Another very cold night with 10-15 mph northerly winds. Thermal sensation of -1 degrees.

SATURDAY: Still very cold, mostly sunny. Winds from the north at 5 to 10 mph and a wind chill of 18 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Very cold, partly cloudy, winds from north to west at 5 to 10 mph and a wind chill of 13 degrees.

SUNDAY: Not so cold, sun and clouds, winds from the west between 5 and 15 mph.

SUNDAY AT NIGHT: Very cold and partly cloudy, winds from the west to the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Thermal sensation of 13 degrees.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, highs in the upper 20s to low 30s, northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Thermal sensation of 19 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. 15 degree wind chill.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of light snow, highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s, northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.