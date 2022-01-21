“De Nogoyá Pal Mundo”: the emotion of Emilia Mernes and her photo in New York – Shows

Times Square is the heart of New York and over the years it has become a symbol of this cosmopolitan city, thanks to its lights and flashy billboards.

The unmistakable illuminated signs of that place are probably the main attraction of the square, since the faces and products that they project fill everything, wherever you look.

And on one of those huge posters appeared a woman from Entre Ríos: Emilia Mernes, the singer from Nogoyá who shines in the world of music and has had a remarkable artistic growth.

Through her social networks, the young woman showed her appearance in Times Square, hand in hand with Spotify and expressed her emotion, which exploded when she received the call from her parents.

“My father and mother called me from Nogoyá and told me that their chests burned with pride. I cried a lot today,” the singer wrote.

And he added: “It is difficult for me to measure so much love. Not even in my wildest dreams would I have believed it. I feel a great responsibility towards you, to give you the best, and I will continue to do so until life allows me! This is for and for you as I always tell you. Thanks to my team, the best in the world. #DeNogoyáPalMundo”.

Mernes’s post on Instagram received thousands and thousands of likes, not only from his followers but also from other celebrities who left him affectionate messages and emojis, including Stefi Roitman, Lizardo Ponce, Oriana Sabatini, Sofía Jujuy and Malena Narvay.