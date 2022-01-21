Despite a great party, they assure that Ricky Montaner’s wedding was not legal

After the wedding from Ricky Montaner (son of Ricardo Montaner) and Stefi Roitmann monopolize the spotlight, this party does not finish giving what to talk about.

And it is that prior to the party it was announced that the Montaner family had made sign a confidentiality agreement to the bride to avoid leaks to the press and later it was learned that there was Covid-19 infections among the partygoers.

Now the Argentine press assures that Ricky and Stefi were not legally married because a detail unleashed the suspicions of this.

The hosts of the television program ‘Intruders’ commented that the singer and actress they never showed the civil registry book that the bride and groom usually deliver after saying ‘yes’.

“Has anyone seen on this table the civil marriage book of Stefi Roitman and Ricardo Montaner? Did they show it somewhere? Did anyone see the civil wedding? They say that they were married only in the ceremony, there was no civil marriage”, said one of the drivers.

Responding to these unknowns, another of the drivers put on the table the possibility that Ricky and Stefi marry legally in the United States, “It gives me the feeling that they are going to get married in Miami. The party was cheaper here (in Argentina) but when it comes to paperwork, they prefer to sign the book in Miami”, he pointed.