Did they lie? They reveal that Ricky Montaner and Stefi Roitman would not be legally married

Admin 2 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 24 Views

Buenos Aires, Argentina.- Ricky Montaner and Stefi Roitman they continue giving what to talk about from their wedding, but now the legality of this is being questioned.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Alicia Machado “had horns” | Showbiz 123

Frances Licet The former beauty queen Alicia Machado He told the reason why he ended …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved