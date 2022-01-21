Did they lie? They reveal that Ricky Montaner and Stefi Roitman would not be legally married

Buenos Aires, Argentina.- Ricky Montaner and Stefi Roitman they continue giving what to talk about from their wedding, but now the legality of this is being questioned.

On January 8, the ceremony was held between the couple, who invited their closest family and friends. Among the celebrities who were Sebastián Yatra, TINI, Oriana Sabatini, Lele Pons, Guaynaa, Emilia Mernes, Manuel Turizo.

But although right now they are in full Honeymoon, now it is doubted that it was true. It turns out that in the Argentine program called Intruders (America), they asked the following: “Has anyone at this table seen the civil marriage book of Stefi Roitman and Ricky Montaner?”

Driver Andres Pallares He stated the following: “It seems, they say, that they were married only in the ceremony. There was no civil marriage.

In addition, he stated that the traditional photo that is customary in Argentina of the couple dating with the red notebook, which they are given after signing, was missing.

But the thing does not end there, because the journalist Maite Penonori He stated: “They are not married yet in any country, neither in Argentina nor in the United States.” Similarly, he uploaded a screenshot on his Instagram stories that they made an application to apply for a marriage license in the US.