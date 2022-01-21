Do you need to repair your house or funds to buy one? Five NY Shows Promise to Help You – NBC4 New York

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $25 million in grants have been awarded to nonprofit organizations and municipalities across New York to help low- and moderate-income homeowners make repairs or safety improvements to their homes. The program also offers financial down payment assistance to first-time buyers.

“All New Yorkers deserve the dignity and stability of a safe place to live, and this funding will provide much-needed support to organizations that provide affordable housing and homeowner assistance services,” Hochul said. “These grants will go to small communities across the state and fund critical programs that provide immediate assistance to New Yorkers in need. We can help build New York stronger than ever by preserving housing, promoting homeownership and supporting vulnerable people.”

A total of 66 grants were awarded through state and federally funded programs including: Access to Home, Access to Home for Heroes, Access to Home for Medicaid, Mobile and Manufacturerd Home Replacement, RESTORE, NYS Community Development Block Grant Program and NYS Local HOME Program.

Administered by the New York State Homes and Communities Renewal (HCR) Office of Community Renewal (OCR), the funds go directly to nonprofit organizations and municipalities to that help create and preserve affordable housing, serve veterans and older New Yorkers, improve and revitalize neighborhoods, and strengthen local economies.

“Our $25 million in grants will make a huge difference in the lives of homeowners across the state,” said HCR Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas.

“By providing these grants directly to municipalities and nonprofit service providers, we are able to expand our reach and efficiency, enabling people to make accessibility modifications, address emergency repairs and replace outdated manufactured homes. This helps ensure that older New Yorkers, disabled adults, veterans, and people on fixed or limited incomes can continue to live safely in the place they call home.”

Here is a breakdown of OCR programs and available funding:

ACCESS TO HOME: This program provides financial assistance to make homes accessible to low- and moderate-income people with disabilities. This assistance allows individuals to continue to live safely and comfortably in their residences or to return to living in their residences rather than in an institutional setting. HCR awarded eight Access to Home grants totaling $1.3 million that will benefit more than 80 households.

ACCESS TO HOME FOR HEROES: This program provides financial assistance to make homes affordable for low- and moderate-income veterans with disabilities. HCR awarded four Access to Home for Heroes grants totaling $1 million that will benefit nearly 60 households.

ACCESS TO HOME FOR MEDICAID RECIPIENTS: This program provides financial assistance to make residential units accessible to people with disabilities who qualify for Medicaid. HCR awarded a $150,000 Home Access Grant for Medicaid Recipients that will benefit approximately 15 households.

REPLACEMENT OF MOBILE AND MANUFACTURED HOMES: This program helps low- and moderate-income homeowners replace dilapidated manufactured or mobile homes that are located on owner-owned land with a new site-built, modular, or manufactured home. HCR awarded two MMHR grants totaling $800,000.

RESTORE PROGRAM: This program provides financial resources to help senior homeowners with the cost of addressing emergencies and code violations that pose a threat to their health and safety or affect the habitability of the home. HCR awarded 10 RESTORE grants totaling $1.4 million that will benefit approximately 166 households.

NYS CDBG PROGRAM: New York State CDBG is a federally funded program administered by HCR that assists counties, cities, towns, and villages with projects that improve communities and benefit their residents. CDBG housing grants can be used for rehabilitation of owner-occupied or renter-occupied housing, down payment assistance for low- and moderate-income first-time homebuyers, and private water/wastewater assistance for homeowners of low- and moderate-income households. HCR awarded 22 CDBG housing grants totaling $11.8 million that will benefit nearly 270 households.

NYS HOME PROGRAM: HCR administers funds from the local NYS HOME Program to expand the supply of decent, safe and affordable housing throughout the state. HOME funds can be used to purchase and/or rehabilitate single-family homes, provide down payment assistance, replace dilapidated manufactured and mobile homes, as well as provide tenant-based rental assistance to households with incomes at or below 80 percent percent of area median income. HCR awarded 19 grants worth $10 million that will benefit approximately 200 homeowners or renters.

Click here to see the full list of organizations that can help you with each of the programs.